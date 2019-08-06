Football

Koscielny has shown nothing but disrespect to Arsenal in the past month.

Laurent Koscielny disrespected Arsenal once again in Bordeaux's announcement video

Laurent Koscielny is no longer an Arsenal player.

The Frenchman was once a fan favourite at the club after joining in 2010.

But despite being club captain, Koscielny decided to force a move away from the club this summer.

The 33-year-old refused to take part in Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States and decided to stay in the UK.

“Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour,” Arsenal revealed in a club statement.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions."

Arsenal eventually let Koscielny leave and his move to Bordeaux was confirmed earlier today.

Many fans of the north London club will never be able to forgive the defender for his behaviour before the move.

Laurent Koscielny's nine year spell at Arsenal has come to an end

Koscielny showed the club great disrespect as he forced a move away.

And now he's managed to wind up Arsenal fans even more in his Bordeaux announcement video.

The French club tweeted a video of Koscielny taking off his Arsenal shirt to reveal a Bordeaux jersey underneath.

He then tosses the Arsenal shirt to the side as he stares into the camera.

Watch the video below:

That does seem very disrespectful.

And many Arsenal fans were quick to vent their anger.

@Maxi_Gooner wrote: "Disgusting video, disgusting. I see a lot of disrespect for a club where this man spent nine years of his career."

@charmaine86afc also showed their displeasure, writing: "Can't even wear the latest shirt, unforgivable & disrespectful actions...9 years at Arsenal are tarnished by a captain refusing to play for his team. Good riddance."

And @jongunner87 also accused him of direspect, tweeting: "The level of disrespect, 9 year legacy ruined in a matter of weeks, you’re an embarrassment and a disgrace to of worn the captains armband."

Laurent Koscielny was Arsenal's club captain

It's fair to say that Koscielny has well and truly ruined his legacy at Arsenal.

Arsenal's attention now turns to sealing a replacement for the Frenchman.

According to Bild, they have already had a £55m bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano rejected.

A move for Daniele Rugani has also been reported as a possibility.

Arsenal fans: What do you think of Koscielny's actions in Bordeaux's announcement video? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Football
Laurent Koscielny
Arsenal

