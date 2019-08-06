Liverpool fans went into panic mode on Tuesday afternoon as bizarre reports emerged claiming Real Madrid had struck a £59m deal to sign Fabinho.

Colombian reporter Jose Luis Vergara was the source and he tweeted that the move would be announced once Liverpool had a replacement lined up.

"Fabinho will be a Real Madrid player before the market closes. He will sign until 2024," Vergara's tweet read.

"The Brazilian player returns to what was his home for a season. The transfer will be made official when Liverpool [sign] a replacement.

"The Spanish club will pay €65m + €10m [in add-ons] and the player's salary will be €7.5m annually."

Safe to say no one saw the report coming, with the Liverpool Echo quickly responding by insisting the Reds "have no intention" of selling Fabinho.

Well, the 25-year-old's wife, Rebeca Tavares, has now reacted on social media and her tweet seems to have put the rumours to bed.

Mrs Tavares strikes again.

Liverpool only signed Fabinho from Monaco for £39m last summer and he's become an important player for them, so it's very unlikely they would allow him to leave.

Don't worry Liverpool fans, the Brazil international is going nowhere.

