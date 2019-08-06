Manchester United fans' worst fears may have just been realised.

Stunning reports have emerged from Italy that Tottenham have made a €70m bid for Juventus' Paulo Dybala - and it's been accepted.

Dybala now just needs to agree to the move according to Gianluca Di Marzio and if he does, Spurs will be signing one of the world's best players.

News of Dybala potentially joining Tottenham comes after the Argentina international rejected Premier League rivals United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was prepared to swap Romelu Lukaku for Dybala, but his £10m-per-year salary demands proved too much.

It's understood that Tottenham being able to offer Champions League football could make them more appealing to Dybala.

Spurs have also been linked with a loan move for Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona look to get rid of the struggling Brazilian.

More to follow.