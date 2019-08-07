It's been a crazy 24 hours in the summer transfer window.

On Tuesday it was reported by L'Equipe that Arsenal had agreed a loan deal with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho.

It was then claimed that north London rivals Tottenham had made an offer of their own to sign the Brazilian.

Things would only get even more insane as Spurs had a €70m bid accepted by Juventus for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala was set for a move to Manchester United only a couple of days ago, but disagreements over his wage demands scuppered the deal.

It's now up to the Argentina international to make a decision and it's believed the lure of Champions League football could be enough for Spurs to land him.

And then there's the speculation surrounding Christian Eriksen who, late on Tuesday night, re-emerged as a £50m target for United.

Negotiations are well underway and Tottenham are open to selling the Dane because he only has a year remaining on his contract and doesn't want to extend.

Eriksen would be a great signing for United, who have already brought in Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire for a combined £145m this summer.

One big problem remains, though, and that's who is going to play up front for United next season now that Romelu Lukaku looks certain to leave.

United need a new striker, there's no two ways about it, but they're not having much luck at the moment.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a target at the beginning of the summer, then it was Dybala, and then it was Juventus' Mario Mandzukic.

All three moves failed to materialise and now, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, United are genuinely interested in signing Fernando Llorente.

Just, wow.

United signing free agent Llorente - who has never been a true goalscorer - would just about sum up their summer in terms of trying to find a new striker.

Imagine the outrage amongst United fans if it does actually happen.