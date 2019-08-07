D.C. United will have a designated player spot to fill after the loss of Wayne Rooney.

Rooney's two-year stay in the MLS will come to an end in January.

He will join Derby County as a play-coach in what is a sensational return to English football.

“I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with," he said, per the Sun.

“I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with.

“I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”

Rooney will be a big loss for D.C. United.

But the club have already started making plans to replace him - and they're being ambitious.

According to Steven Goff of the Washington Post, D.C. United have Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, as well as Mario Balotelli, on their radar.

They have already been in contact with Ozil and he could make a move to the club in January.

"Also, two names that will come up in the #dcu rumour mill as possible January transfers: Mario Balotelli and Mesut Ozil. Doesn't mean one or the other is on the way, but there has been contact between the sides," he wrote.

And he then claimed there is set to be meetings between Ozil's representatives this week.

His claims have since been confirmed by ESPN.

That would be a sensational move.

Ozil has proven himself to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the world in the past decade.

He has come under criticism in the past few years and often found himself on the bench under Unai Emery last year.

He's clearly not entirely convinced the Spanish manager and it has been reported he would be willing to let Ozil leave.

But despite now being 30 and past his peak, Ozil would tear up the MLS if he does indeed choose to join D.C. United.

