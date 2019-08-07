Football

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Friends.

Jurgen Klopp reveals he learnt English watching Friends

Friends was and still is a fantastic TV show.

Starting in 1994, Friends quickly became extremely popular.

The last episode was aired in 2004 but, 15 years on, it's still considered one of the best TV series of all time.

And it seems that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan.

In an interview with BBC 5 Live Sport, Klopp revealed that he learnt English by watching the American sitcom. 

When asked how he learnt English, he replied, per the Liverpool Echo: "Friends. Watching Friends.

"Because it is easy to understand. You try to watch it... You have different levels when you learn a foreign language, obviously.

"So in the first moment, I understand people that speak to me as a foreigner.

Friends remains one of the most popular TV series of all time

"So, it means they know I'm not a native and speak like: [imitating a very slow and pronounced speech] "Hello, Mr Klopp".

"And then you realise in the moment that they forget that you're a foreigner and then they start speaking much more quickly and then it's like 'wow!'

Watch a segment of Klopp's interview, plus his 'How you doin'?' attempt, below:

"Sometimes then you get it more and more. So that's why I listen to a lot of radio, obviously, by the way, a lot of radio.

"And then you try to watch movies, because that's the next thing, because in movies they speak in a dialect, stuff like that and it's not really well pronounced.

"It's like trash talk and all that stuff and you have to follow.

Klopp picked Joey when asked what character from Friends he would be

"The easiest to follow for Germans in English is Friends. It's an easy conversation you can pretty much understand each word pretty early, so that's why we use that."

When asked what character he would play, Klopp decided on Joey.

"Unfortunately, I'm maybe a bit smarter than the Joey role," he said. "My talk with girls was never that good as his. How you doin'? - It didn't work."

Klopp really is a character.

