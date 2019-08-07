Jurgen Klopp has done an incredible job at Liverpool since becoming manager in 2015.

In four years he's transformed the Reds from a club struggling to reach the top four to Premier League title contenders and Champions League winners.

A lot of it comes down to the money the German has spent to sign world-class talent like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho.

But he's also nurtured players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson, helping them to realise their true potential.

Klopp's transformation of Liverpool's squad is four years in the making and it looks unrecognisable to the team that almost won the Premier League in 2013/14.

Only Henderson remains, with most of the rest being sold by Klopp.

Simon Mignolet's £6.4m move to Club Brugge earlier this week made him the 36th player to be sold by Klopp at Liverpool and marked the completion of his rebuild.

Klopp has performed some miracles in the transfer window down the years and you can see some of them in the list below.

LIVERPOOL PLAYERS SOLD BY JURGEN KLOPP

1. JOSE ENRIQUE - RELEASED

2. KOLO TOURE - RELEASED

3. JORDAN ROSSITER - RELEASED

4. JOAO CARLOS TEIXEIRA - RELEASED

5. JEROME SINCLAIR - RELEASED

6. SAMED YESIL - RELEASED

7. SERGI CANOS - NORWICH CITY - £4.5M

8. MARTIN SKRTEL - FENERBAHCE - £5.5M

9. JORDAN IBE - BOURNEMOUTH - £15M

10. JOE ALLEN - STOKE CITY - £13M

11. BRAD SMITH - BOURNEMOUTH - £6M

12. CHRISTIAN BENTEKE - CRYSTAL PALACE - £32M

13. LUIS ALBERTO - LAZIO - £6M

14. MARIO BALOTELLI - OGC NICE - FREE

15. TIAGO ILORI - READING - £3.75M

16. JACK DUNN - RELEASED

17. ALEX MANNINGER - RELEASED

18. ANDRE WISDOM - DERBY COUNTY - £4.5M

19. LUCAS LEIVA - LAZIO - £5M

20. RYAN FULTON - HAMILTON ACADEMICAL - FREE

21. KEVIN STEWART - HULL CITY - £8M

22. MAMADOU SAKHO - CRYSTAL PALACE - £26M

23. PHILIPPE COUTINHO - BARCELONA - £142M

24. CAMERON BRANNAGAN - OXFORD UNITED - £200,000

25. EMRE CAN - JUVENTUS - FREE

26. DANNY WARD - LEICESTER CITY - £12.5M

27. RAGNAR KLAVAN - CAGLIARI - £2M

28. DOMINIC SOLANKE - BOURNEMOUTH - £19M

29. LAZAR MARKOVIC - FULHAM - FREE

30. RAFAEL CAMACHO - SPORTING LISON - £7M

31. DANIEL STURRIDGE - RELEASED

32. ALBERTO MORENO - RELEASED

33. ADAM BOGDAN - RELEASED

34. CONNOR RANDALL - RELEASED

35. DANNY INGS - SOUTHAMPTON - £20M

36. SIMON MIGNOLET - CLUB BRUGGE - £6.4M

TOTAL - £338,350,000

Coutinho's move to Barcelona may have earned Liverpool £142m, but arguably the most satisfying sales were Benteke and Sakho to Palace for a combined £58m.

Benteke has been awful since moving to Selhurst Park, while Sakho was never good enough for Liverpool anyway.