The Conneticut Sun welcome Theresa Plaisance

The Connecticut Sun will welcome Theresa Plaisance to their team in a trade with Dallas Wings in exchange for Kristine Anigwe.

The Connecticut Sun's head coach and general manager Curt Miller says “Theresa is a talented, versatile offensive player and is considered one of the best stretch post players in the league. She is someone who we have targeted for a few seasons and we are excited to have her with us."

Theresa is a 6ft 5 forward/center and has played over 134 games over the WNBA season playing 12 games this season for the Dallas Wings, making 23 point field goals in 2019.

Kristine Anigwe was selected overall as the 9th pick in the WNBA Draft averaging 7.1 minutes in 17 games. Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb says "Kristine is an elite rebounder with tremendous potential on both sides of the ball and we are excited for her to continue to develop her game as a member of the Wings organization. In addition, this transaction will deliver flexibility moving forward as we continue to shape our roster for the future.”

The Dallas Wings will next play on the 8th of August and The Connecticut Sun's on the 9th.