Laurent Koscielny angered a lot of Arsenal fans with his behaviour leading up to his exit.

After nine years at the club, Koscielny decided he was going to ruin all his hard work by forcing a move away.

He refused to go on Arsenal's pre-season tour last month to get his wish.

He finally got his way as he completed a move to Bordeaux on Tuesday.

But, many accused him of taking another dig at Arsenal in the French club's announcement video.

In what can be described as one of the most bizarre announcement videos in recent times, Koscielny starts the video in an Arsenal shirt.

He then takes it off and tosses it on the ground, before unveiling a Bordeaux shirt underneath.

That wound up a lot of Arsenal fans, with many calling the video 'disrespectful'.

And it's also proven to be the final straw for Ian Wright.

The club legend has reacted to the video on Twitter and it's fair to say he wasn't impressed.

"This hurts. The level of disrespect," he wrote.

"You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig. Hope it's worth it in the long run.

Wright spoke the mind of almost every Arsenal fan there.

Koscielny has since taken to Instagram to send a message to fans of his former club.

"After 9 years spent at Arsenal, I took the decision to leave," he wrote. "I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up.

"This experience made me the player I am today.

"I hope you understand, and in any case i cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal.

"I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join Bordeaux. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination."

Unfortunately for Koscielny, the damage has already been done.