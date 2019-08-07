Football

Ian Wright has spoken for every Arsenal fan in his criticism of Koscielny.

Ian Wright slams Laurent Koscielny after Bordeaux announcement video

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Laurent Koscielny angered a lot of Arsenal fans with his behaviour leading up to his exit.

After nine years at the club, Koscielny decided he was going to ruin all his hard work by forcing a move away.

He refused to go on Arsenal's pre-season tour last month to get his wish.

He finally got his way as he completed a move to Bordeaux on Tuesday.

But, many accused him of taking another dig at Arsenal in the French club's announcement video.

In what can be described as one of the most bizarre announcement videos in recent times, Koscielny starts the video in an Arsenal shirt.

He then takes it off and tosses it on the ground, before unveiling a Bordeaux shirt underneath.

That wound up a lot of Arsenal fans, with many calling the video 'disrespectful'.

And it's also proven to be the final straw for Ian Wright.

The club legend has reacted to the video on Twitter and it's fair to say he wasn't impressed.

"This hurts. The level of disrespect," he wrote.

"You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig. Hope it's worth it in the long run.

p1dhlcua9h1fgkmg1e28dlk1el19.jpg

Wright spoke the mind of almost every Arsenal fan there.

Koscielny has since taken to Instagram to send a message to fans of his former club.

"After 9 years spent at Arsenal, I took the decision to leave," he wrote. "I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up.

"This experience made me the player I am today.

Koscielny's actions have caused many Arsenal fans to turn against him

"I hope you understand, and in any case i cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal.

"I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join Bordeaux. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination."

Unfortunately for Koscielny, the damage has already been done.

Topics:
Football
Mesut Özil
Laurent Koscielny
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again