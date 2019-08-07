It's been seven years to the day (Wednesday 7 August, 2019) since Arsenal signed Santi Cazorla from Malaga for £15m.

During his six years in north London, the Spanish playmaker became a fan favourite amongst Arsenal supporters for his unique style of play.

Playing with both feet was Cazorla's special talent - he once went to take a corner with his right foot but swapped to his left - while his touch, vision and footwork allowed him to get out of tight spaces.

Arsenal haven't had many more naturally gifted players, but unfortunately for Cazorla, injuries prevented him from realising his true potential.

An innocuous injury suffered against Ludogorets in the Champions League in October 2016 saw the 34-year-old replaced. That would be Cazorla's last game for Arsenal.

Cazorla went 636 days (almost two years) without playing a game of football and at one point it was feared he would need his foot amputated.

A gaping wound on his Achilles tendon got infected and refused to heal, with Arsene Wenger describing it as the worst injury he had ever seen.

Doctors told Cazorla he would be lucky to walk again, but in the summer of 2018, the Spaniard defied all odds to rejoin Villarreal in La Liga and appear in a pre-season game.

Fast forward to now and Cazorla has rediscovered his best form, which is nothing short of a miracle considering the state his Achilles was in.

Arsenal fans wish he was still with them, but they're also happy to see him playing the game he loves freely.

And so, to mark the seven-year anniversary of his move to Arsenal, a montage has been made showing just how good Cazorla was in his prime.

Could watch that over and over again.

Arsenal won't see another player quite like Cazorla for a long time and, for many fans, he goes down as a club legend.