Sorry Manchester United fans, but we have more bad news on the transfer front.

Having recently completed a world-record move for Harry Maguire, it seemed as though the Red Devils were making a move for yet another Premier League player.

Fresh from the collapse of a deal for Paulo Dybala, United reportedly entered talks to sign Christian Eriksen, who has admitted that he would consider a move away from Tottenham.

It seemed to be a signing that could be reminiscent of Juan Mata or Alexis Sanchez, minus the disappointment that came after, but it seems as though Tottenham will keep their man.

Simon Stone from BBC Sport broke United hearts on Wednesday morning when he revealed that the Old Trafford hierarchy, for undisclosed reasons, had called off talks.

Deal for Eriksen OFF

He went on to confirm that Eriksen, while still open to a move away from north London, would actually prefer a switch to Spain amid talk of a Real Madrid transfer.

Stone then reiterated that with the transfer deadline fast approaching, that United have probably completed their business for the summer, despite maintaining contact with transfer targets.

There have also been suggestions that Ivan Rakitic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are on their radar, but an major deal looks highly unlikely with less than 48 hours left on the clock.

A successful window for United?

So, assuming that United are indeed unable to make another signing, will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first transfer window as the permanent manager have been a success?

It's a tough question and while all of their purchases have talent in abundance, none of the three - depending on where you stand on Maguire - are necessarily absolute bankers.

However, if Maguire can make the sort of progress that Virgil van Dijk enjoyed at Liverpool and Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues his rise, then Solskjaer could be laughing this season.

Daniel James already looks an exciting talent, too, but United fans will just be keeping their fingers crossed that missing out on Dybala and Eriksen doesn't cost them dearly.

Do you think Eriksen would have been a success at Old Trafford? Have your say in the comments section below.