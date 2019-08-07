WWE

Vince McMahon.

SmackDown was re-written less than an hour before start time by Vince McMahon

It's a new week - but it's the same old Vince McMahon if reports are anything to go by.

To the surprise of many a few weeks ago, the Chairman of WWE stated he would be taking a step back from handling all the creative sides that the job has to offer.

With the appointments of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to oversee the creative direction of both Raw and SmackDown respectively, McMahon announced the unthinkable and stated that he can 'no longer be in the weeds' when it comes to being in charge.

This was said during WWE's Q2 Earnings call, and with McMahon getting set to bring his football league back - the XFL - it will be hard to juggle both jobs with the demand they'll both create.

There's always tidbits floating round concerning McMahon's input with storylines and the creation of shows, and last night's SmackDown Live was no different apparently.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Vince tore up the script to SmackDown [maybe literally] just three hours before the show was due to start, forcing a complete re-write from the creative team.

The first draft of the final SmackDown script was only distributed 30 minutes before show time last night

This was then followed up by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who reported that the first draft of the re-written SmackDown had been passed around just 30 minutes before the show was due to start.

There's cutting it fine, and then there's Vince McMahon's methods of working.

It just proves that despite Heyman and Bischoff having these so-called positions of power, that Vince will always get the final say on things - it is his company after all.

Heyman is apparently already implementing his ideas on Monday nights, but Bischoff is reportedly still getting a feel for the job at hand, which is maybe the reason as to why McMahon intervened last night and scrapped everything that had been planned.

The main event of SmackDown was supposed to be Kofi Kingston v Daniel Bryan, but a Vince re-write changed that to New Day v Bryan & Rowan

One of the planned matches was Kofi Kingston v Daniel Bryan in the main event according to Brian Alvarez, and between tearing up the script and re-writing it he clearly changed his mind again as Bryan and Rowan ended up facing New Day.

Luckily SmackDown ended up still being a decent show, but the last-minute re-writes surely can't continue to happen - mainly for the writers' sake.

