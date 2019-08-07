Romelu Lukaku is facing a maximum fine of £400,000 at Manchester United after going AWOL and training in Belgium with Anderlecht.

It's become abundantly clear that the 26-year-old striker wants to leave United and so far this summer he's been linked with Juventus and Inter Milan.

Both moves have failed to materialise, though, and the sticking point is said to be United's £75m valuation, which they're not prepared to reduce.

The situation has become so desperate that United have resorted to emailing Lukaku demanding that he returns to England.

If ever there was evidence that players have too much control, this is it.

Adam Crafton of The Athletic claims Lukaku hasn't spoken to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since last Friday and it seems a major part of the problem is Paul Pogba.

According to Crafton, the Belgium international is "baffled" by the way Solskjaer has treated his desire to leave United compared to Pogba, who said in June he would like a "new challenge".

"There is also truth in reports of a drastic deterioration in his (Lukaku's) relationship with Pogba," Crafton wrote.

"The pair exchanged words last season and Lukaku is also baffled by the way Pogba's pre-season hints at a transfer have been indulged by Solskjaer.

"By contrast, Lukaku believes his own professionalism has only cost him precious time in pre-season training with a new club."

Lukaku feels hard done by, but it's important to note that back in April he said playing in Serie A would be a "dream".

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream," he said. "I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on United."

A bit hypocritical, Romelu?

Just like Pogba, Lukaku made his intentions clear for the future and that was never going to go down well with his manager at United.

It's going to be an interesting couple of days for the Belgian.