UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has all but settled the ongoing rumours that he could once again make his return and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Having become established as one of the best fighters of all time, St-Pierre has found it impossible to keep away from the sport. This has only catalysed more and more rumours that he could be making a return to the Octagon this year.

He first retired from the sport in 2013 after having retained the welterweight title, but returned four years later – a little heavier - to defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title on his debut fight in the division. This comeback defied any doubt that he should be considered as one of the sport’s best.

The Canadian, though, then retired for the second time after winning the title with a record of 26 wins and just two losses. He had come out of a four-year retirement for little over four minutes, defeated the champion, fought in a new division and then that was it.

Or is it?

Rumours have again emerged that St-Pierre is set to make another return to UFC and face one of the sport’s current elites. A few names have been mentioned, but none more so than Khabib.

This is the second time Khabib has been linked to fight a retired fighter after it was thought he could be lining up to go toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. This rumour was, however, dismissed.

Over the weekend at UFC Newark, St-Pierre served as a cornerman to teammate Nasrat Haqparast. Following Haqparast’s round-two TKO, St-Pierre spoke to TSN and addressed rumours of a potential showdown with Khabib.

“It was on my mind when I retired,” St-Pierre said. “I really wanted to do it. But the UFC were clear; they had another plan for Khabib.”

The two-division UFC champion believes his priorities have now changed: switching focus to his loved ones and enjoying life as a retired father.

He said: “Being the best fighter in the world is not my number one priority anymore. It used to be, now it’s not. I have family, friends. I have a lot of more important things to do, and I have another project down the road.”

Finally, St-Pierre was very quick to mention that he could compete at that level if he wanted to. At only 38-years-old, you can see why he would be able to and why so many fans want him to jump back in.

“It’s not that I can’t. It’s because I don’t want to,” St-Pierre explained. “It’s not worth it to dedicate all my focus and concentration to this if I’m not going to fight and get the fight that I want any more. It’s not that I can’t do it. I could come back and fight again but my heart is not there. When I train in the gym, I feel very confident. When I go with young guys, I feel like I want to fight again, but then I go back and sometimes I wake up in the morning and I’m like f*ck it.”