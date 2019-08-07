It’s now a race against the clock for Premier League and Championship sides to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The curtains close on another transfer window tomorrow at 17:00 BST but remember, there’s a second chance for clubs to bolster their squad past the deadline.

Free agents can complete moves to sides in England’s top two divisions for the remainder of the year.

And there have been some brilliant out-of-contract players over the years, take James Milner for example, and this year proves to be no different.

Yesterday saw out-of-contract Gary Cahill find a new home after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, penning a two-year deal at Crystal Palace.

There are still plenty more up for grabs though and we’ve narrowed them down to five of the best.

Mario Balotelli

Not everybody’s cup of tea but Mario Balotelli has bundles of experience, an eye for goal and will undoubtedly improve most team’s front-line.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Marseille and has recently been linked with a move to Brazil with Flamengo proving to be a likely destination.

Earlier this summer, though, the Italian was rumoured to be returning to England after three years away, signing for West Ham United.

However, that move seems to have very much fizzled out, especially with the arrival of Sebastien Haller.

Andy Carroll

Staying on the topic of West Ham, Andy Carroll is also looking for a new club.

After seven years with the Hammers, the striker left the club at the end of last season with injuries plaguing his time at the club.

A reunion with Newcastle could be on the cards as new boss Steve Bruce looks to bolster his attack.

Franck Ribery

At 36 years of age, it’s very unlikely Franck Ribery will be gracing Premier League turf next season.

The nine-time Bundesliga winner called time on his 12-year spell at Bayern Munich and is also looking for a new challenge.

However, it seems the Frenchman could be snapped up fairly soon with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr likely to be his next career step.

Daniel Sturridge

Striker Daniel Sturridge was scoring goals for fun for Liverpool during the 2013/14 season.

However, since then his career has been overshadowed by injuries.

The 29-year-old, who was hit with an FA charge for betting this summer, left Anfield just after their Champions League triumph and is now searching for a new club.

Trabzonspor looked the likely destination but Sturridge has since reportedly turned down an offer.

Injury free, Sturridge would be a brilliant addition to any side but at the moment, the hunt for a new club continues.

Danny Welbeck

Similarly to Sturridge, Welbeck has also suffered a fair share of injuries during his career.

The 28-year-old left Arsenal after five years at the club and is likely to remain in England, with Watford reportedly the front-runners to capture his signature.

If he stays fit, Welbeck will be a massive coup for most clubs in the top-flight, that’s for sure.