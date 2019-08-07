Football

Carl Jenkinson has left Arsenal after 2,913 days at the club

Carl Jenkinson's stint at Arsenal has officially come to an end, eight years after signing.

He managed to realise his dream at Arsenal.

The right-back moved to the club he grew up supporting in 2011, signing from Charlton Athletic in a £1 million move.

Jenkinson would never truly break into Arsenal's first team.

In his eight years at the club, he made just 70 appearances in a red shirt.

He would also be sent out on loan on three separate occasions.

But despite being a bit-part player, he always gave his all in an Arsenal shirt.

He clearly loved playing for Arsenal and that was plain to see whenever he took to the field.

It was his attitude that saw him become a cult hero.

On Tuesday, he became Arsenal's longest serving player after Laurent Koscielny departed for Bordeaux.

Carl Jenkinson has left Arsenal

And a day later he would finally say goodbye, sealing a £2 million move to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

"Carl Jenkinson has joined Championship side Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal," Arsenal's statement read.

"We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him all the best for his future.

"The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Despite being a backup player, Jenkinson lasted 2,913 days at the club.

That also equates to 95 months or 416 weeks in north London.

It is well and truly the end of an era for Arsenal.

