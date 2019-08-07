With Raw and SmackDown now completed for the week, all attentions can turn to SummerSlam.

All the top WWE stars and fans alike will be jetting into Toronto this week for 'The Biggest Party of the Summer', with NXT TakeOver: Toronto, SummerSlam, Raw AND SmackDown all hailing from the Scotiabank Arena next week.

That's a lot of matches for the WWE Universe to take in, and SummerSlam is already stacked with maybe more matches to add.

A mammoth 10 bouts have been booked so far, and you'd expect that to be raised to 11 when Roman Reigns gets an inevitable match.

Two people who won't be there though for the long weekend in Toronto are Jimmy and Jey Uso.

As it was widely reported, two weeks ago Jimmy Uso was stopped near Pensacola, Florida and he was charged with DUI [Driving Under Influence].

Uso is due in court on August 15, which would have cleared him to be in Toronto for the whole weekend of activities.

But unfortunately Canada does not take lightly to people with a criminal record, and it seems like Uso has fell foul of their regulations.

Per Ringside News, the six-time Tag Team Champions were scheduled to make an appearance at WWE Axxess the day before SummerSlam, but their names have now been pulled from the scheduling.

That would suggest the Canadian government have had their way with the pair, as it's not just Jimmy who has had trouble with the law in the past.

Jey has also been arrested for DUI, with his offence coming in January 2018 in Hidalgo County, Texas.

And Jimmy's most recent arrest wasn't his only issue in the year of 2019, after he was involved in a highly-publicised incident back in February in Detroit where he was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

So it's no real surprise that the Samoan tag team won't be present when WWE comes to Canada later this week, but considering they won the SmackDown Tag Titles just three days after Jimmy's February arrest, don't expect to see the duo confined to the dog house for the foreseeable future.