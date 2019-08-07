Formula 1

Hamilton is enjoying his dominant reign of the F1 scene.

Lewis Hamilton has no intention of retiring from Formula 1 any time soon

There is, quite literally, no stopping Lewis Hamilton at the moment, and the Formula 1 star has now confirmed he has not even begun to think about retiring from the sport.

His most recent victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix was arguably his most impressive one this season… and he has eight of them.

The in-form driver overturned a 20-second deficit inside less than 20 laps to pass Max Verstappen and win the race.

The unlikely comeback took Hamilton 62 points clear at the top of the standings, as he looks set to win his sixth F1 title. There are nine Grands Prix left to race; the next being in Belgium after the summer break.

After establishing himself as one of the best drivers of his generation, and possibly even in the history of the sport, some drivers - at the age of 34 - might start considering their plans for retirement. Especially given the fact he has won everything there is to win in the sport; no one could blame Hamilton for thinking about quitting whilst he is miles ahead.

However, Hamilton has completely dismissed the idea of leaving the sport any time soon and believes that he still has a lot left to achieve under Mercedes, who are currently dominating the F1 scene.

“One day I will have to stop, but right now I feel fantastic, physically and mentally,” Hamilton told The Guardian, as per Planet F1.

“I don’t have any plans on stopping any time soon – there is more to do, more to win, more to achieve together inside and outside the car.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey. We had our first win in Hungary together in 2013 and we have gone from strength to strength.

“The majority of the people are still here from when I joined the team. This journey had been remarkable, now I am excited to see what more we could do together.”

Whilst being the oldest driver inside the current top six in the F1 standings, there are still other competitors like Kimi Raikkonen who are still competing inside the top 10 at the age of 39.

These ‘achievements’ Hamilton refers to could be his way of saying that he wants to become the best driver of all time.

Often referred to as the greatest driver ever, Michael Schumacher finished his illustrious career with seven championships and 91 wins.

Currently, Hamilton is likely to earn his sixth F1 championship and is on 81 wins.

Could this be the ultimate goal for the British world champion? It is worth remembering that Schumacher didn’t retire until he was 43. So, might we see nine more years of Hamilton’s reign?

