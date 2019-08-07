Dolph Ziggler got the shock of a lifetime on Monday Night Raw this past week when he was confronted by the indomitable Goldberg.

After weeks of mocking the Hall of Famer in backstage and in-ring interviews and promos, it was revealed that Goldberg would be Ziggler's SummerSlam opponent, and not The Miz as originally advertised.

Miz v Ziggler is something we've all seen before at some point, and that match was advertised as a 'red herring', and apparently the plan was always going to be the Show-Off against the WCW icon.

After his match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June went down really badly, Goldberg stated on social media that he wished to erase the feeling he had from that bout, where he made several botches that contributed to a messy finish.

WWE fans know that he's best used in short, showcase matches like his WrestleMania 33 bout with Brock Lesnar, and even though he's getting older, that match in particular showed he's still got something left in the tank.

And whilst Ziggler can be classed as a veteran of WWE now, Goldberg coming up against a man much younger and more athletic than he is could be a good thing.

With the match only being confirmed this past Monday, there's not been much chance to build it but Ziggler decided to troll WWE fans on SmackDown in Detroit last night.

The music of Goldberg hit to the surprise of fans in attendance, who popped for what they assumed to be his entrance.

But it ended up being a massive wind-up from Ziggler, who mocked his SummerSlam opponent by using his security guard entrance to make his way to the ring.

You get the feeling that Goldberg is going to defeat Ziggler in relatively quick time in Toronto, and we will get to see whether or not the Super ShowDown critics were right about it being time for him to hang the boots up.