Everton are making moves in the transfer market.

They have already spent £79m, with big names in Moise Kean and Andre Gomes among the summer arrivals.

Former Ligue 1 winner Djibril Sidibé is also set to join the club on a season long loan from Monaco.

But they aren't done yet.

The Toffees want a winger and were targeting a move for Wilfried Zaha.

According to multiple sources, including the Times, they even had a £70m bid rejected for him on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace are believed to want £100m for their prized asset.

It seems they have given up in their pursuit of Zaha and, according to multiple sources, including David Ornstein, Everton have now put in a £30m move for Arsenal's Alex Iwobi.

Wow. Imagine going from Zaha to Iwobi.

Unfortunately for Everton, Arsenal quickly rejected the offer.

But they are expected to return with an improved bid as they attempt to land a new attacker before tomorrow’s 5pm deadline.

If Everton do make an improved offer, it would be like Christmas come early for Arsenal fans.

They've had a great window, signing Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners have also been linked with moves multiple defenders, including Daniele Rugani and Kieran Tierney.

They have also reportedly agreed a deal with Philippe Coutinho, according to L'Equipe.

And they could get over £30m by selling one of their back-up players.

Iwobi was once a promising youngster at Arsenal, but he hasn't managed to live up to his potential.

He's managed 149 appearances for the club and only scored 15 times, a very poor return for a winger at a big club.

Now 23, it's doubtful that he would ever be a regular for the Gunners.

Arsenal are likely to want closer to £40m for the Nigerian winger.

It may be wise to cash on him while they have the opportunity.

Arsenal fans: Should Arsenal sell Iwobi if Everton come back with an improved offer? Have your say by leaving a comment below.