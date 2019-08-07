The new Premier League season is just around the corner as Liverpool welcome newly-promoted Norwich City to Anfield on Friday night.

The next day then sees champions Manchester City travel to West Ham in the early kick-off before four more fixtures get underway at 15:00.

Saturday will then round off with Tottenham Hotspur playing host to Aston Villa before it’s Leicester v Wolves, Newcastle v Arsenal and Man Utd v Chelsea on the Sunday.

And ahead of the season opener, Betoclock.com have provided a table which shows the amount of points all 20 sides have accumulated on the first day in the past decade.

It comes as little surprise that Manchester City top the pile having bagged 28 points out of a possible 30.

In fact, City haven’t lost a season curtain raiser since 2008, falling to a 4-2 defeat away to Aston Villa that weekend.

Rivals Manchester United, who have won the division three times in the last decade, sit second in the table having lost only twice on the opening day.

On a total of 23 points, Chelsea clinch third spot ahead of Watford in fourth who haven’t lost an opening game in the last decade.

Liverpool, who beat West ham 4-0 on the opening day last season, have 18 points to their name and sit in fifth.

Wolves and Aston Villa make up sixth and seventh respectively before Spurs claim eighth, only one point behind Liverpool.

Leicester and Sheffield United complete the top 10 before Bournemouth and Burnley make up 11th and 12th respectively, all ahead of 13th placed Arsenal.

West Ham have accumulated 12 points on the opening day in the last 10 years so they take up 14th spot, one point ahead of Southampton and Everton.

17th placed Crystal Palace have the same points, wins, draws and losses tally than Brighton in 18th but they take the edge having found the net seven more times.

Norwich City find themselves in 19th having won only twice on the opening day in the past decade.

As for last spot, look away now Newcastle fans as the Magpies have only tasted victory once during the first weekend of league action.

Additionally, Man City and Chelsea have bagged the most goals on day one with 24 to their name whilst the former have conceded the least.

The full table is shown below: