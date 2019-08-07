The fat lady is almost belting out her final few bars and still there is business to be done between the various Premier League clubs and their continental counterparts.

It’s been a strange transfer window this summer with some unusual moves made and others expected but not concluded. In some cases, not for the want of trying.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Champions League holders Liverpool have, to this point, only added Adrian, the former West Ham goalkeeper, and 17-year-old centre-back, Sepp van den Berg, from PEC Zwolle to their ranks.

Neither signature, with respect, have got the juices flowing amongst the Anfield-going public, who were expecting a big-name signing to have walked through the doors at Melwood by now.

In fairness to FSG, John Henry has always said that he would support Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market, so one can only deduce that the German believes that his squad is more or less capable of fighting for the biggest prizes again.

Retaining the Champions League would be a big ask, though not impossible as Real Madrid have shown, but it’s the English top flight title that remains the most longed-for.

Not since 1990, before the advent of the Premier League, have Liverpool been able to celebrate being the best in English football.

They’ve come close on occasions, none more so than last season, but what they need is a spark now. A player who will finally help to get them over the line and get the domestic monkey off of their back.

When Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona, the depth of feeling and ire, from staff and supporters alike, was understandable.

What his sale did, however, was allow the Reds to go out and purchase the likes of Virgil van Dijk and keeper Alisson Becker. Two players who’ve been instrumental in their success.

For Coutinho, his dream move to Barcelona has turned into a nightmare.