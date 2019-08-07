Liverpool should consider bringing Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield from Barcelona
The fat lady is almost belting out her final few bars and still there is business to be done between the various Premier League clubs and their continental counterparts.
It’s been a strange transfer window this summer with some unusual moves made and others expected but not concluded. In some cases, not for the want of trying.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Champions League holders Liverpool have, to this point, only added Adrian, the former West Ham goalkeeper, and 17-year-old centre-back, Sepp van den Berg, from PEC Zwolle to their ranks.
Neither signature, with respect, have got the juices flowing amongst the Anfield-going public, who were expecting a big-name signing to have walked through the doors at Melwood by now.
In fairness to FSG, John Henry has always said that he would support Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market, so one can only deduce that the German believes that his squad is more or less capable of fighting for the biggest prizes again.
Retaining the Champions League would be a big ask, though not impossible as Real Madrid have shown, but it’s the English top flight title that remains the most longed-for.
Not since 1990, before the advent of the Premier League, have Liverpool been able to celebrate being the best in English football.
They’ve come close on occasions, none more so than last season, but what they need is a spark now. A player who will finally help to get them over the line and get the domestic monkey off of their back.
When Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona, the depth of feeling and ire, from staff and supporters alike, was understandable.
What his sale did, however, was allow the Reds to go out and purchase the likes of Virgil van Dijk and keeper Alisson Becker. Two players who’ve been instrumental in their success.
For Coutinho, his dream move to Barcelona has turned into a nightmare.
An initial burst of goals and assists was replaced long ago by a player who rarely managed to beat his marker, let alone get a cross into the box. An attacker so lacking in confidence that he’d often pass the ball sideways or backwards.
The tipping point, if there was one, came last season when he put his hands in his ears to shut up the Barcelona boo boys after rifling an exquisite drive past Manchester United’s David de Gea.
If the Catalans had tolerated him until then, his actions really spelt the end of that particular love affair. Coutinho himself, it’s alleged, has also accepted that his immediate future is now away from the Camp Nou.
Barcelona are looking at ways and means of securing a return to the club for Neymar, and Liverpool could do worse than bury the hatchet with Coutinho.
He was excellent for the Anfield outfit during his time there, and though his move sullied his popularity to an extent, the supporters would surely welcome him back with open arms.
A loan deal with a view to a purchase in 12 months would even suit Barca at this stage, as there appears to be some difficulty in their ability to raise the requisite funds to repatriate their former No.11 from Paris Saint-Germain.
If there’s such a thing as a win-win in this scenario, then Coutinho returning to Merseyside is it, for Liverpool won’t pay anywhere close to what they received from the Blaugrana.
Furthermore, the Brazilian is a player that can improve them and will help tip the scales in their favour as they attempt to depose a Manchester City side that will be looking to make it three Premier League titles in a row.
That’s something that Manchester United managed just once under Sir Alex Ferguson.