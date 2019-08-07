It's been a long time coming, but Carl Jenkinson has finally left Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has joined Championship side Nottingham Forest in a permanent deal worth £2m, bringing an end to eight years in north London.

A statement from Arsenal read: "[Jenkinson] began his career with Charlton Athletic before joining us in June 2011.

"He spent the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons on loan at West Ham United followed by a loan spell at Championship club Birmingham City during the 2017/18 season.

"Carl made a total of 70 appearances for us, scoring one goal, against Norwich City.

"He represented both England and Finland internationally at youth level before making his debut for the senior England team in 2012 against Sweden.

"We would like to thank Carl for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him all the best for his future. The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."

Jenkinson became something of a cult hero at Arsenal - not for his ability as a right-back, but his sheer devotion to the club.

He grew up an Arsenal fan and lived the dream by joining them and spending almost a decade at the Emirates Stadium.

It's hard to believe Jenkinson lasted eight years, especially when you consider that the last time he wasn't in Arsenal's squad for a new season (2010/11), Mesut Ozil had just joined Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only had two top-flight goals to his name at that point, while Alexandre Lacazette had only made one career appearance.

As for Nicolas Pepe, the Frenchman was 15 years old and had only just started playing outfield instead of in goal.

Incredible. Jenkinson has been at Arsenal for THAT long.

Arsenal fans have been wishing the Englishman well for the future since his move was confirmed, but finally getting him off the books is a step in the right direction for the Gunners.