Football fans are always desperate to know who the sport's next star will be.
There's a guaranteed sense of excitement when young players breakthrough at some of the world's biggest clubs with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United proving a fine example.
However, given the fluid and fast-paced nature of the beautiful game, players like Rashford quickly move out of their 'prospect' stage and become a fully-fledged member of their teams.
Bearing that in mind, it's never long before the next generation of players are put under the spotlight and it's the category of players under the age of 20 that often attracts the most interest.
Besides, the day when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hang up their boots will come one day and fans will be left wondering who will follow in their footsteps in four or five year's time.
Top 60 under-20 players
And while there are certain accolades like the Golden Boy award that crown the world's greatest prospect, that doesn't shine a light on the young stars performing well around them.
So, that's why it's so intriguing that La Gazzetta dello Sport - Italy's most popular newspaper, no less - has taken on the challenge of ranking world football's 60 best under-20 players.
Pretty daunting stuff and while we'll tell you in advance that Jadon Sancho takes the throne, you can enjoy the full countdown of the best 16 to 20-year-old players down below:
60. Alexis Mendez - Ajax
59. Andrea Pinamonti - Inter Milan
58. Rhian Brewster - Liverpool
57. Ezequiel Barco - Atlanta United
56. Ozan Muhammed Kabak - Schalke
55. Thiago Almada - Velez Sarsfield
54. Giorgi Chakvetadze - Gent
53. Sebastian Soto - Hannover
52. Ethan Ampadu - Chelsea
51. Jean-Clair Todibo - Barcelona
50. Tahith Chong - Manchester United
49. Paulinho - Bayer Leverkusen
48. Mason Mount - Chelsea
47. Lucien Agoume - Inter Milan
46. Mason Greenwood - Manchester United
45. Abdulkadir Omur - Trabzonspor
44. Boubacar Kamara - Marseille
43. Nicolas Schiappacasse - Atletico Madrid
42. Jose Campana - Levante
41. Reinier - Flamengo
40. Gedson Fernandes - Benfica
39. Riqui Puig - Barcelona
38. Agustin Almendra - Boca Juniors
37. Malang Sarr - Nice
36. Hannes Wolf - Red Bull Salzburg
35. Ferran Torres - Valencia
34. Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid
33. Lincoln - Flamengo
32. Evan N'Dicka - Eintracht Frankfurt
31. Arne Maier - Hertha Berlin
30. Reiss Nelson - Arsenal
29. Sandro Tonali - Brescia
28. Willem Geubbels - AS Monaco
27. Takefusa Kubo - Real Madrid
26. Samuel Chukwueze - Villarreal
25. Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig
24. Alban Lafont - Nantes
23. Jann-Fiete Arp - Bayern Munich
22. Sergio Gomez - Borussia Dortmund
21. Dominik Szoboszlai - Red Bull Salzburg
20. Diogo Dalot - Manchester United
19. Declan Rice - West Ham
18. Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
17. Brahim Diaz - Real Madrid
16. Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal
15. Lee Kang-in - Valencia
14. Nicolo Zaniolo - AS Roma
13. Dan-Axel Zagadou - Borussia Dortmund
12. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea
11. Moise Kean - Everton
10. Rafael Leao - AC Milan
9. Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham
8. Rodrygo - Real Madrid
7. Phil Foden - Manchester City
6. Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan
5. Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid
4. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid
3. Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
2. Matthijs de Ligt - Juventus
1. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
