A chapter in his story was coming to an end. But not how Edu Gaspar had imagined it would.

It was the beginning of 2011 and for the previous 18 months, the Brazilian had been back in his homeland playing for Corinthians.

It was the club where he had spent his teenage years and made his name as a young midfielder, before going on to enjoy memorable spells with Valencia and especially Arsenal.

When he returned, he had been dreaming of a glorious homecoming to top off a successful career.

But things did not go to plan.

The injuries that had plagued Edu since his time in Spain came back to bite him. Successive managers, Mano Menezes in 2009 and Tite in 2010 and ‘11, did not see him as an integral part of their starting XIs.

Rather than continue on the sidelines, he decided that, aged just 32, he would hang his boots up altogether.

Little did he imagine then that just nine years later he would be back at Arsenal as the most senior member of the football staff.

During his playing days, Edu had always been a little different. He had learnt English and Spanish fluently and had built a number of successful non-football business ventures.

He was the representative of an American flooring company in Brazil and had invested in several construction projects. That, he believed, was where his future lay.

But an unexpected opportunity to return to football would soon present itself.

Corinthians had recently created a new position at the club, a director who would work alongside the first-team squad.

“The role had already been created,” says Guilherme Prado, the club’s communications manager at the time. “It was filled by William Machado, who had been the captain. But he did not stay long.”

Macahdo was sacked and, just 40 days after bringing his playing career to a close, Edu received the offer to become the technical director at one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, with all the responsibility and pressure that brings.

“Edu had a very good relationship with the [club] president [Andrés Sanchez] and the president thought he had the profile [for the job],” Prado recalls.

Edu has since gone on to work for the Brazilian national team and, especially after Brazil’s Copa America win, that assignment has been more widely discussed.

But with the clear differences between the worlds of club and international football, it is this earlier stage of his career as a director that offers the most insight into how he will fulfil his function at Arsenal.

Despite his inexperience, he took to the new job like a duck to water.