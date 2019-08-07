It looks like Neymar’s proposed reunion with Barcelona is going to go right down to the wire.

A story which has dominated the summer window, the Brazilian’s potential return to the Nou Camp has endured a bumpy ride.

The transfer looked firmly on the cards but after Barca splashed the cash for Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, adding Neymar proved to be a stretch too far.

However, it seems the saga has taken another turn.

That’s because PSG are set to lower their asking price and accept Barca duo Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele in return.

The French side were initially holding out for the £200m they paid the Spaniards two years ago but they’ve now had a change of heart, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

Dembele is a player very much on PSG’s radar after the Ligue 1 champions looked to capture his signature before he opted to move to Barcelona in 2017.

As for Rakitic, he may take some persuading to swap Spain for France as he expressed his desire to stay at the club last month whilst being linked with Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Barca are also looking to offload Philippe Coutinho in order to bolster the bank account and free up space for Neymar.

A return to the Premier League looked to be on the cards with Tottenham Hotspur a likely destination.

However, he has since decided to snub the North London outfit.

So, it’s still unclear as to weather Neymar will be a Barcelona player come the end of the window.

But what is certain is that if the 27-year-old does joins up with Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, they’ll become the world’s most deadliest strike force.