We'd love to be a fly on the wall of Arsenal's transfer planning this summer.

For a club that has a reputation for patience and rapaciousness in the market, they seemed to have loosened their purse strings and raised two fingers to their apparent £45 million budget.

That's because, having already signed the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos, an avalanche of transfer reports are raining in about the Gunners with Deadline Day fast approaching.

Firstly, it was reported that Philippe Coutinho had agreed a loan deal with Arsenal, which could gather momentum after the Barcelona man rejected a switch to Tottenham.

And now, with Arsenal fans desperate for a new centre-back, L'Equipe have sensationally reported that a move for Chelsea's David Luiz could be close.

Luiz to the Emirates???

The French publication's top reporter Hugo Delom has claimed that Luiz is trying to force a move to the Emirates Stadium and even refused to train with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Arsenal are believed to have made a substantial approach for the player and 'advanced contacts' have been established between the two London clubs.

There is even the added help that Luiz is a client of Kia Joorabchian, who recently installed Edu as the Technical Director at the Emirates Stadium.

Potential for Luiz and Mustafi

With Luiz allegedly so keen to force through the move that he's willing to avoid Chelsea training, it seems as though Arsenal fans should prepare to see him partnering Shkodran Mustafi.

While the 32-year-old is certainly a sound defender, he is also prone to mistakes like the much-maligned Mustafi and it won't be the defensive addition that fans were looking for.

