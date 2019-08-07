Ardent WWE fans are getting more content than ever in 2019, with there not only just being Raw, SmackDown and NXT to watch.

WWE established the first NXT feeder brand in 2018 - NXT UK - and we are getting closer to the second TakeOver show of its existence.

The inaugural UK TakeOver in Blackpool earlier this year saw the surprise appearance of Finn Balor to take on his student, Jordan Devlin, and the debut of the Austrian behemoth WALTER.

Cardiff will host the next TakeOver on August 31, and there are currently three matches booked for the show, with WALTER defending his UK Championship against Tyler Bate of British Strong Style.

Toni Storm will also defend her UK Women's Championship against a woman who has developed an unbeaten run since her arrival in January - Kay Lee Ray.

The Glaswegian won a Battle Royal at the NXT UK taping located at Download Festival in June to win a title shot, and she has chosen to cash it in in-front of a huge crowd in the MotorPoint Arena.

We caught up with the Scot who is looking forward to locking horns with Storm once again - the two have competed against each other many times before.

"I think the fans should expect something spectacular," Kay Lee Ray said about her upcoming title match.

"We've had the experience of wrestling each other before, and now we've got this stage, I can only say that I am going to go for it and I'm going to give everything that I've got because I want to walk out Women's Champion that night."

It marks a quick climb for Ray since she debuted in the promotion in February, but she's no stranger to the WWE ring, having faced a rookie in Nia Jax back in what was her second-ever match in 2015 on NXT, and then she competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

She has aspirations of one day climbing to the main roster though, and she's got her eyes set on one woman in particular - Becky Lynch.

"I would love to just get in the ring with her and see what I can do," admitted Ray.

"We've never crossed paths before, she'd gone from the scene before I was introduced to it, and she does have a massive target on her back obviously.

"She's at the top of the company right now so everybody's probably saying her name, but it would definitely have to be Becky Lynch."

Kay Lee has done it all on the independent scene, and she's willing to take risks, bumps and bruises for the cause - she was known as the 'Hardcore Daredevil' for a reason.

She has competed in several hardcore-based matches down the years - including Death matches - and she hasn't been afraid to mix it with male competitors.

With intergender wrestling a hot topic of discussion in WWE following Seth Rollins' comments on it recently, Kay Lee would love for it to be brought into WWE and she would feel right at home fighting a man.

"As a few people already know I've tried my hand at a few intergender matches over the past few years, so I think progressing to something like that would be fantastic.

"I do hope it happens sooner than later and of course the girls are taking stuff just as good as they give so hopefully that happens soon."

There's been an influx of Scottish talent with the introduction of NXT UK, with Ray joining the likes of Piper Niven, The Coffey Brothers, Noam Dar and Kenny Williams as a strong core of Scots.

And with Drew McIntyre and Nikki Cross also on the main roster, Ray believes that a GiveMeSport-pitched Scottish Super-Stable would dominate WWE and that they'd need to give others a chance.

Like the latter two, Ray is destined to be a champion in WWE - it's just a matter of when, not if, and it could be as soon as August 31 in Cardiff.