Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty good at this whole footballing lark.

The Portuguese has produced so many iconic moments throughout his career that YouTube literally has thousands of compilations showing his best skills, goals and assists.

You've probably watched one yourself over the years and given the sheer talent in Ronaldo's boots, it never gets old seeing him skin defenders and absolutely bamboozle goalkeepers.

But what is the best goal that Ronaldo has ever scored? The man himself was asked that question just this month, but dodged it by saying it's always the most recent.

As much as we love Ronaldo's hat-trick strike against Switzerland, we're not sure it quite fits the criteria, so let's consider the Puskas Award as an alternative source.

Ronaldo's Puskas Award

Ronaldo actually won the inaugural accolade back in 2009 and it came for what many will associate as one of his greatest strikes - scoring from fully 40-yards with a rocket against Porto.

It will probably come as a surprise to hear that Ronaldo wasn't nominated again for another nine years, when he collected the silver medal for his bicycle kick at Juventus.

For all the incredible goals Ronaldo has produced over the years, it seems odd that more trophies haven't come his way, but we might have the answer as to why.

Ronaldo's near mises

Well, we all know that luck can play a fairly large role in the footballing world and the amount of close calls that Ronaldo has experienced with wonder goals is ridiculous.

In fact, the 34-year-old has been so unfortunate that YouTuber 'Legasus' was able to compile a 10-minute video of the Ronaldo screamers that never were.

It will come as little surprise that the montage has rocketed to over one million views already and you can check out some of Ronaldo's narrowest misses down below:

Imagine how many Puskas Awards he would have if some of those went in!

From free-kicks, team moves, solo runs and bicycle kicks; pure misfortune and the woodwork has denied Ronaldo some absolute beauties that would be discussed for years.

We've lost count of the amount of knuckle-balls that were unfortunate to hit the cross-bar, while his step overs and power shot against Bolton would have been a truly memorable goal.

However, there are no awards for near misses in football and we'll have to keep our fingers crossed that the Juventus man can produce plenty more screamers before he retires.

Do you think Ronaldo is the greatest player in history? Have your say in the comments section below.