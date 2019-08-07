FIFA 20 will be released next month and football fans are starting to get excited.

Over the past few months, we've heard details about some of the new features, including a street football game mode, changes to gameplay and some new Ultimate Team legends.

Now, EA Sports have finally given us a first look at this year's career mode - and it looks fantastic.

For the first time ever, gamers will be able to completely customise their manager avatar, with different body types, skin tones, clothing, and hairstyles.

Interestingly, for the first time ever, we will be able to create female managers in FIFA. That's a pretty cool touch.

There's a reason EA have decided to include more customisation options this year - because we'll be seeing a lot more of our managers in the game.

More immersive press conferences will be seen regularly throughout career mode and the way your manager answers questions will affect team morale and relationships.

It will likely be similar to post-match interviews on The Journey, where Alex Hunter was asked a question and the player could choose different answers.

On top of press conferences, managers can now interact one-on-one with their players and once again, these conversations will affect morale and potential story-lines within the game.

Other decisions, including transfer listing players and changing their wages, will also have the potential to change form, morale and even overall ratings.

Dynamic player potential makes a debut too, meaning the better they play on the pitch, the higher their potential will grow.

So far, it all sounds brilliant and with over 30 official leagues and competitions, 700 licensed teams and 90 authentic stadiums, FIFA 20's career mode could well be unrivaled.

Roll on September, because it looks like EA have nailed it this year.