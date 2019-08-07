Manchester City picked up a win against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling put Pep Guardiola's side ahead in the first half before Joel Matip levelled things, sending the game straight to penalties.

Only Georginio Wijnaldum missed from the spot as City won 5-4. It was Gabriel Jesus who scored the winning effort.

But netting the winning penalty wasn't the only impressive thing he achieved last weekend.

Footage shows the Brazilian dribbling past Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk - meaning he's the first player to do so in 65 matches.

Pretty impressive right? Check out the clip below.

So, that's the end of Van Dijk's incredible 65-game streak, right? Wrong, his record still stands - at least, according to the Football Association.

Speaking to talkSPORT, an FA spokesperson confirmed that the Community Shield is classified as a ‘second-grade’ fixture and therefore, no stats count towards official totals.

The decision to declassify the game was made five years ago, meaning no goals count in any of the players' statistics, nor do any bookings or red cards.

Therefore, Van Dijk's record officially still stands.

To lose it, he will need to be dribbled past in a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup or League Cup game but based on last season, the chances of that happening are quite low.

As a side-note to the Community Shield being classed as a 'second-grade' match, Guardiola will face no sanctions for becoming the first manager in English football to receive a yellow card.

He was booked for protesting Joe Gomez' challenge on David Silva that left the City midfielder in pain.

Under new rules, if a manager picks up four yellow cards over the course of the season, he'll receive a one-game touchline ban.

But when the Premier League kicks off this weekend, Guardiola will still have a clean slate.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk's impressive record continues to stand, all because the Community Shield isn't classified as a competitive match.