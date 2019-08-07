Yesterday it was Philippe Coutinho. Today it’s Paulo Dybala.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Juventus attacker has become the latest player to reject a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Schira, Dybala doesn’t want to play in the Premier League.

The Argentinian would prefer to stay at Juventus but if he is forced out of the club, he would only been interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Milan.

“Confirmed! Paulo Dybala has rejected Tottenham and Manchester United. He is not interested to play to the Premier League,” Schira wrote on Twitter.

“Joya wants to stay in Juventus, even if Paratici wants to sell him. If he should leave, Dybala will value only PSG or Inter.”

Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Tuesday that Tottenham had had a €70m bid for Dybala accepted by Juventus.

But the player's refusal to join Spurs means it's fallen through.

Does anyone want to join Spurs?

The north London outfit have signed Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon but that deal was completed in early July - they haven't bought anyone since.

And that has frustrated manager Mauricio Pochettino, he admitted in July that he has no control over the club's transfers.

"I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players," Pochettino said, per The Guardian.

"I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them. Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it’s in the club’s hands and [chairman] Daniel Levy.

"The club need to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don’t know. Today, I feel like I am the coach.”