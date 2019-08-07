Football

Eden Hazard scores his first Real Madrid goal against Salzburg

Eden Hazard has just scored his first goal for Real Madrid.

And it was worth the wait.

The Belgian has endured a mixed summer, with disappointing performances adding to reports that he arrived at the club overweight following his €100 million move from Chelsea.

But he scored a beautiful goal for Los Blancos against Salzburg and it’s surely the first of many.

Hazard collected the ball in space and cut inside from the left before unleashing an effort beyond Salzburg’s goalkeeper.

It’s just what Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have been waiting for.

Check out Hazard’s first goal for the Spanish giants below.

Ladies and gentlemen, Eden Hazard has arrived.

The Belgium international joined the €100m club in the summer and he's expected to lead Real Madrid's rebuild under Zidane.

But it's not been an easy summer for either.

Los Blancos didn't win any of their first four friendlies (they required penalties to beat Arsenal), including a 7-3 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid and a 3-1 loss against Bayern Munich.

It led to concerns about Zidane's suitability for the role.

During his first reign as Real boss, he had Cristiano Ronaldo. 

But things are different this time around. Ronaldo is in Italy.

So we'll find out this season whether the Frenchman has what it takes to win without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, something fans believe is doubtful.

In a poll ran by Spanish outlet Marca, 64% of fans said Zidane wasn't the right man for the project.

So, despite winning the Champions League three times when he was first in charge, Zidane still needs to win over the supporters.

He's been backed in the transfer window, with Real splashing the cash on Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

