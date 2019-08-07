Romelu Lukaku is nearing a move to Inter Milan.

The Guardian are reporting that Manchester United have accepted the Italian club’s latest offer of £70 million including add-ons for the Belgian striker.

A meeting between United representatives and Lukaku’s representative Federico Pastorello was held on Wednesday.

The Red Devils had already rejected an earlier bid of £64.7m plus £5.3m in add-ons from Inter and were hoping to sell Lukaku for £80m.

But they’ve said yes to the latest offer.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku has agreed a five-year deal and will earn £300,000-per-week.

Lukaku leaves Old Trafford following a breakdown in his relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Athletic, the Norwegian wanted to banish the forward to the Under-23s, leaving Lukaku feeling hurt and isolated.

The former Everton striker was seen training with Anderlecht this week.

Lukaku's Man United career hasn't really panned out.

Signed from Everton for £75m in 2017, there was a hope that the Belgium international would lead the line at Old Trafford for many years.

But his second season at the club was marked with problems and he scored just 15 times in 45 appearances.

And his record against the big six in the Premier League wasn't up to scratch.

Lukaku netted just once in 17 appearances against the big six, with a conversion rate of just 4%.

Lukaku expressed a desire to one day play in Italy last October - although it was Juventus who appealed to him, not Inter Milan.

“Why not? I hope it happens," Lukaku told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about the idea of joining his brother Jordan in Italy, per the Daily Star.

“Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger.

“Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe.

"They’ve got a great coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team."

Now, Juventus will be Lukaku's opponents.