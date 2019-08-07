Arsenal have agreed a fee with Celtic over the transfer of defender Kieran Tierney.

According to Sky Sports, the Scottish international is on his way to London for a medical and the fee is believed to be around £25 million, per BBC Sport.

The deal should be completed on Deadline Day.

He will join winger Nicolas Pepe, centre-back William Saliba and midfielder Dani Ceballos as Unai Emery's summer arrivals.

After losing captain Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux earlier this week, Tierney's arrival will be a major boost to Arsenal's backline.

More to follow...