Football

.

Arsenal agree £25 million fee to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal have agreed a fee with Celtic over the transfer of defender Kieran Tierney. 

According to Sky Sports, the Scottish international is on his way to London for a medical and the fee is believed to be around £25 million, per BBC Sport

The deal should be completed on Deadline Day. 

He will join winger Nicolas Pepe, centre-back William Saliba and midfielder Dani Ceballos as Unai Emery's summer arrivals. 

After losing captain Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux earlier this week, Tierney's arrival will be a major boost to Arsenal's backline.   

More to follow...

Topics:
Football
Premier League
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again