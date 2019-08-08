Romelu Lukaku’s Manchester United career is nearly over.

The Belgian forward is expected to complete a move to Inter Milan worth £70 million including add-ons.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano adds that Lukaku will earn a whopping £300,000-per-week across five years at Inter.

His departure brings to an end a pretty disappointing two-year spell at Old Trafford.

Lukaku managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils last season.

And while Man United’s sixth-placed finish wasn’t entirely his fault, his exit appears the best move for all parties.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his attack to be fast-paced and free-flowing, then Lukaku won’t fit into that.

Man Utd fan's 'tribute' to Lukaku

The 26-year-old’s struggles at linking play and finishing saw him become a laughing stock at times last season.

He went viral in August for a wayward shot in the warm-up before Man United’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

And one Man United supporter has shared a video that compiles the worst of Lukaku at Old Trafford, cruelly captioning it: A tribute to Romelu Lukaku. What a player.

Eyes away now, Inter fans.

The fact that Lukaku was training with Anderlecht during the final days as a United player sums it up.

There was a hope that United fans would see a player who many once considered to be the next Didier Drogba, but that simply hasn’t happened.

There have been concerns about his first touch, his finishing and his weight during his time in Manchester.

Lukaku’s excessive muscle gain last summer, which he admitted to in December, baffled former Man United defender Gary Neville.

“I struggle with the weight thing and maybe that's just because of how I was as a footballer," Neville told Sky Sports.

"In the modern age when you have 55 staff supporting every team, nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, I struggle to understand how a player can be allowed to feel like he has too much muscle or is overweight.”

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Man United will try to sign Mario Mandzukic from Juventus on deadline day.