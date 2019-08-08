Neymar's future has been one of the longest-running sagas of the summer.

Although the Premier League transfer window closes later today, the European deadline is much later on September 2.

That means we'll probably be hearing an awful lot more about the Brazilian, who's been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona.

But, if Real Madrid have their way, Neymar will end up at the Bernabeu instead.

According to a report from AS last night, Los Blancos have made a staggering offer for Paris Saint-Germain's forward.

The Spanish paper claims that Real have offered €120m plus current Ballon d'Or holder Luka Modric for Neymar.

That's quite a ridiculous deal and one that has certainly caught the attention of PSG, with AS reporting the two clubs are close to completing a deal.

The story goes on to say that Madrid's president Florentino Perez 'has done everything to push things through' and 'believes he will be able to complete the operation once he has the OK from Neymar'.

Interestingly, the report also claims that the Ligue 1 champions have been offering Neymar around to avoid selling him back to Barca.

Juventus and Manchester United turned down the offer, but it's one that has interested Real.

Perez is said to have already contacted the player and offered him a five-year deal with the same salary he earns in Paris - however, Neymar is yet to accept.

Should the move eventually happen though, it would be the most shocking of the summer.

Madrid have already signed their latest Galactico in Eden Hazard, but it seems Perez is still pushing to bring in an even bigger name.

With Neymar trying to force his way out of France, it's not entirely out of the question to suggest that he could well end up at the Bernabeu.