Say what you like about Romelu Lukaku, but selling him is certainly a risk for Manchester United.

The major positive is that the Red Devils look to be getting a profit for the Belgian from Inter Milan, but his goals will be sincerely missed at Old Trafford in the absence of an out-and-out striker.

Besides, if we strip away the penalties from Paul Pogba's tally, then Lukaku was United's top goal-scorer last season and he also held that title outright during the 2017-18 campaign.

It certainly heaps truckloads of pressure on the shoulders of players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who are yet to prove they can consistently score at least 15 goals a season.

And by the time you sensibly dismiss Alexis Sanchez and his ability to score, the club is essentially left with Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood as their alternative forwards.

Move for Inaki Williams?

Nevertheless, in a transfer window that has thus far seen United focus on their defence - splashing the cash on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire - it seems they might have to manage.

Well, that seemed to be the case... until a report on Spanish television suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make a dramatic late approach for Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams.

El Chiringuito TV sensationally revealed that United are ready to meet his release clause of £81 million and that Ed Woodward will do 'everything' in his power to complete the move.

Matching the £81m release clause

Pretty serious stuff and Sky Sports Italy seem to be on a similar wavelength, name-dropping Williams on a list of potential replacements featuring Mario Mandzukic and Fernando Llorente.

Although the release clause does seem pretty eye-watering, they would essentially be paying for him with Inter Milan's money given the fee for which Lukaku is moving.

Williams is perhaps best known for his blistering pace, but United fans will be somewhat worried when they do their research and look at his recent goal-scoring record.

Fourteen goals in 41 games last season - his most prolific campaign for Bilbao - doesn't exactly set the world alright and is yet another figure that doesn't match up to Lukaku.

Sure, the Spaniard is far younger than the alternatives of Manduzkic and Llorente, but he just seems too similar of a player to the forwards that United currently have too many of.

That being said, when reports are claiming that United could blow £81 million on his services, then perhaps Solskjaer and Woodward know something that we simply don't.

Do you think Williams would be a good replacement for Lukaku?