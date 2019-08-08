Manchester United have made some big signings this summer.

A record-breaking £80 million deal for Leicester City's Harry Maguire followed the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Despite the possibility of losing striker Romelu Lukaku without bringing in a replacement before deadline day, supporters are very excited ahead of the new season.

Some are hoping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will fight their way back into the top four, while other fans have even suggested they can challenge for the Premier League title.

It's always good to have dreams, after all. But the latest odds will bring all that optimism crashing down.

That's because bookmakers have United at their longest odds ever to win the title. Betfair Exchange have the Red Devils at a massive 43/1 to lift the trophy, just days before the season kicks-off.

To put that into context, the Manchester club were a short 13/2 to win the 2018/19 title in June of last year. How the mighty have fallen.

A Betfair spokesperson justified the odds in a recent statement.

"Over the years, Manchester United have fallen down the pecking list of favourites to win the Premier League and now punters on the Betfair Exchange have been backing them at 43/1, a sign of the times for a team that hasn't won the title in six years."

Despite their record-long odds, Solskjaer's side are still fourth-favourites to finish top - but they're far behind rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's defending champions are currently 1/2 to win three titles in a row, while Liverpool are 16/5 to finally taste victory in the competition.

Tottenham come in at 22/1, while Chelsea and Arsenal have even longer odds than United, at 49/1 and 69/1 respectively.

For the latest GiveMeBet odds on the 2019/20 Premier League title race, click here.