There are some former footballers who, for one reason or another, weren't able to cement their status as Premier League legends but are still remembered fondly by those of us who watched them play.

It's often said that 'the streets will never forget' these cult heroes. Basically, ex-players who bossed it for a brief period of time before usually falling off the radar.

We're not here to talk about the celebrated legends who've been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, or even those that stand a genuine chance of being inducted alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane and co.

We're here to take a trip down memory lane, taking a closer look at the one-time ballers who temporarily lit up the league but still managed to leave a lasting impression.

So, without further ado, let's take a moment to celebrate the Premier League's greatest 'streets will never forget' footballers.

Hatem Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa was an outrageous footballer who probably could - and perhaps should - have reached the very top of his profession had his attitude been a little better at times.

Nevertheless, Newcastle United fans were treated to some breathtaking performances from the Frenchman, who scored some Lionel Messi-esque worldies during his time at St James' Park. The streets still salute you, Hatem.

Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse

We couldn’t include one without the other. Football fans of a certain age will always remember Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse as a deadly duo.

They scored 29 goals between them during the 2011-12 Premier League season, when everything they touched turned to gold.

Andrey Arshavin

An outstanding footballer at his peak, Andrey Arshavin earned a move to Arsenal from Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2009 following his magnificent performances for Russia at the 2008 European Championships.

The winger produced one of the great individual performances of the Premier League era away at Anfield in April 2009, scoring all four of the Gunners' goals in a famous 4-4 draw against Liverpool.

Arshavin blew hot and cold for Arsenal over the next few seasons and eventually returned to Zenit on a permanent basis in 2013.

Morten Gamst Pedersen

A scorer of great goals - including a few top free-kicks and a couple of sensational volleys - Morten Gamst Pedersen lit up the Premier League for several years with Blackburn Rovers in the mid-2000s.

The left-footed Norwegian winger, who is still playing professional football in his home country at the age of 41, could probably have played for a bigger club than Blackburn - but he'll always be welcomed back to Ewood Park with wide open arms.

Michu

The streets shed a tear when they remember just how good Michu was when he arrived at Swansea City from Rayo Vallecano in July 2012.

The Spanish striker, who cost just £2 million, ended his first season in England with a remarkable 18 goals in 35 Premier League games. Oh, and a League Cup winners' medal.

Michu unfortunately suffered a serious dose of second-season syndrome and eventually returned to Spain in 2015 following an unsuccessful loan spell at Napoli.

Adel Taarabt

In terms of pure skill, Adel Taarabt is right up there among the best players of the Premier League era. Those who had the privilege of watching him - whether on TV, or live in the stadium - will almost certainly concur with that assessment.

The Moroccan winger produced some genuinely unbelievable moments of individual brilliance during his spell with Queens Park Rangers.

"Adel Taarabt would be up there," Peter Crouch wrote in his Daily Mail column in 2020 when asked to name the most talented but inconsistent footballers he played with. "I was with him at Tottenham when he was a young lad and while he had all the tricks and skills, he was more interested in trying to nutmeg a defender than play the sensible pass. He had so much ability but never put it together."

Clint Dempsey

Arguably the best American player to play in the Premier League, Clint Dempsey was unstoppable during his final couple of seasons with Fulham, scoring 29 goals.

The attacking midfielder then moved to Tottenham but, unfortunately, it failed to work out for him at White Hart Lane. He briefly returned to Craven Cottage on loan midway through the 2013-14 season, when he was on the books of Seattle Sounders FC.

Andy Johnson

Andy Johnson may have flattered to deceive at times, but the streets will never forget when he finished as the Premier League’s second-highest goalscorer during the 2004-05 campaign with Crystal Palace.

The hard-working forward netted 21 goals that season before eventually earning a move to Everton, where he made sure Liverpool’s Pepe Reina would always have nightmares about him.

Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy was ruthless during his first season in the Premier League with Blackburn, banging in 18 goals.

He scored 24 in all competitions that season and Rovers fans - along with the streets, of course - will always remember him fondly.

The South African currently works as a first-team coach at Manchester United alongside Erik ten Hag.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Like the aforementioned Taarabt, Jay-Jay Okocha was so incredibly fun to watch. The Nigerian playmaker had just about every skill you could think of - and others you couldn't even dream of - in his locker.

The Premier League's version of Ronaldinho, it's a crying shame that more players in Okocha's mould aren't around these days.

Roque Santa Cruz

Nineteen Premier League goals in his debut season with Blackburn, Roque Santa Cruz made an instant impact in England after leaving Bayern Munich.

Despite only scoring four Premier League goals the season after, the Paraguayan still earned a £17.5 million move to Manchester City in the summer of 2009.

However, Santa Cruz struggled to produce his best form at the Etihad Stadium, and briefly returned on loan to Blackburn during the 2010-11 season - where he scored zero goals in 10 appearances.

Benjani Mwaruwari

Benjani started off a bit rubbish after joining Portsmouth before finding his feet in England.

He eventually sealed a move to Man City and famously scored on his debut against Man Utd in the Manchester derby.

By the way, if you've never heard Harry Redknapp's superb story about selling Benjani to Man City, you're in for a treat. Watch the video below.

Florent Malouda

Twelve Premier League goals in 2009-10 and 13 the season after that, Florent Malouda was a machine for a couple of seasons at Chelsea.

His legendary goal celebration with Didier Drogba is arguably one of the best we've seen during the Premier League era, too.

DJ Campbell

A journeyman of a striker but one who managed to shine in the Premier League with Blackpool, scoring an impressive 13 goals during the 2010-11 season.

For that reason alone, DJ Campbell, the streets will always remember you.

Laurent Robert

Did Laurent Robert possess the best left foot of the Premier League era? There certainly haven't been many left pegs better since 1992.

Some of his Newcastle goals are among the best of the Premier League era. His left foot was a devastating blend of cannon and wand.

Amr Zaki

Amr Zaki briefly looked like Pele for about seven games with Wigan Athletic before it all went wrong.

The Egyptian soon lost his goalscoring boots, and it wasn't long before he was back playing in his home country.

Dean Ashton

If it wasn’t for injuries, former Norwich City and West Ham striker Dean Ashton would have enjoyed a long career at the top level.

He was sadly forced to retire aged just 26 - a shockingly young age, really - but the streets will certainly never forget you, Dean.

Tugay

A serious baller, the grey-haired Tugay was a true midfield maestro.

The Turkey international was magnificent for Blackburn and could easily have played for a bigger Premier League club.

Odion Ighalo

A Fantasy Football legend from the 2015-16 season, Odion Ighalo scored 15 goals for Watford that year.

The Nigerian returned to the Premier League in 2020, completing a shock loan move to Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua.

Asamoah Gyan

Adamoah Gyan could have played for a bigger European club but opted to chase the money instead, signing for Al Ain in 2012.

Still, he was class at Sunderland and for that reason alone, he deserves to be remembered fondly by Premier League fans.