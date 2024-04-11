Highlights Members from the 1966 World Cup winning squad feature, including legends Bobby Moore and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Modern-day stars like Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney also feature highly.

Ranking factors include success at club and international level, and longevity.

England have produced a whole host of wonderfully talented footballers over the years. While the Three Lions have only won a major international tournament once, countless incredible footballers have graced the famous Wembley turf.

Wayne Rooney topped the voting as he was crowned the greatest footballer to play for England in the eyes of fans, although there will be other supporters who strongly feel that Sir Bobby Charlton or Bobby Moore deserve that title, given the fact they were key figures in the nation's triumph at the World Cup in 1966.

We've crunched the numbers and ranked the top 15 best English players ever, which include members of the country's 'Golden Generation' as well as a few names of England's World Cup win.

Ranking factors

Importance to club and country.

Success with club and country.

Calibre of teams they played for.

Longevity.

Goals.

Assists.

Clean sheets.

Ranking the 15 best English footballers of all time Rank Player Caps Teams played for 1. Sir Bobby Charlton 106 Manchester United, Preston North End, Waterford, Newcastle KB United, Perth Azzurri, Blacktown City 2. Bobby Moore 108 West Ham United, Fulham, San Antonio Thunder, Seattle Sounders, Herning Fremad, Carolina Lightnin' 3. Harry Kane 89 Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City, Leicester City, Bayern Munich 4. Wayne Rooney 120 Everton, Manchester United, D.C. United, Derby County 5. Gordon Banks 73 Chesterfield, Leicester City, Stoke City, Cleveland Stokers, Hellenic, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, St Patrick's Athletic 6. Jimmy Greaves 57 Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Brentwood, Chelmsford City, Barnet, Woodford Town 7. Paul Gascoigne 57 Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton, Burnley, Gansu Tianma, Boston United 8. Alan Shearer 63 Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle 9. Steven Gerrard 114 Liverpool, LA Galaxy 10. David Beckham 115 Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain 11. Gary Lineker 80 Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Nagoya Grampus 12. Stanley Matthews 54 Stoke City, Blackpool, Toronto 13. Ashley Cole 107 Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy, Derby County 14. Paul Scholes 66 Manchester United 15. Kevin Keegan 63 Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburger SV, Southampton, Newcastle United, Blacktown City

15 Kevin Keegan

England caps: 63

Kevin Keegan is the only English player to win the Ballon d'Or twice (1978 and 1979). His three-year spell at Hamburger SV after leaving Liverpool in 1977 is the stuff of legend. He was named in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Season in all three of the campaigns in which he represented the German outfit.

He will also go down as one of Newcastle's greatest-ever players following a successful spell with the Magpies. Keegan first arrived on Tyneside in 1982, and would later return as manager of the club on two occasions. On the international front, the former Liverpool man captained England at Euro 1980 and the World Cup two years later. His lack of success for the Three Lions is the main reason why he features 15th on our list, rather than higher.

14 Paul Scholes

England caps: 66

Paul Scholes will go down as one of the best midfielders to ever play in the Premier League. He spent his entire club career with Manchester United and won several trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils legend was known for his exceptional vision, precise control, and passing ability, which allowed him to dictate the tempo of games.

It's a travesty that he was occasionally wasted when playing for England - arguably one of the big reasons why the Three Lions failed to win anything in the early 2000s. Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Scholes should have been a midfield capable of winning either the Euros or the World Cup. Alas, no manager - particularly Sven-Goran Eriksson - could get it done. The former Swedish manager has revealed in the past that the United man was the best of the three.

13 Ashley Cole

England caps: 107

Ashley Cole is, without a doubt, the greatest left-back that the country has ever produced. Often regarded as the best full-back of the Premier League era, he is one of nine players to reach 100 caps for the Three Lions. Over the years, for England and at club level, he had many great battles against Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal forward named Cole as his toughest opponent ever. During the peak of his powers, he was a joy to watch. His ability to balance defensive responsibilities while also posing a threat in attack made the former Chelsea and Arsenal defender a complete full-back.

12 Sir Stanley Matthews

England caps: 54

Sir Stanley Matthews was a true England legend. He was the winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or award in 1956 while playing for Blackpool. He remains the oldest-ever winner of the award, having picked up the prestigious honour at the age of 41. The almost-mythical winger is best known for his display in the 1953 FA Cup Final - which is better known as the 'Matthews Final'.

On the international front, he earned 54 caps. In 1956, he became the oldest England player to ever score for the Three Lions, aged 41. While he thoroughly deserves a place in the top 15, Matthews misses out on making it into the final 10 due to his lack of success for his country. That said, he was still an incredibly gifted star during his era.

11 Gary Lineker

England caps: 80

Gary Lineker was a prolific forward who scored goals for fun during his time at the likes of Everton, Tottenham, Barcelona, and England. With 256 goals in his professional career for both club and country, he's one of the top-scoring English footballers ever.

Only Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney, and Harry Kane have scored more goals for the nation throughout history. His most iconic moment for his national side came at the 1986 World Cup when he finished top scorer of the tournament with six goals. Unfortunately, the Three Lions were narrowly beaten by Argentina in the quarter-finals. Lineker has been an ever-present on our TV screens over the past three decades and is best known these days for hosting Match of the Day.

10 David Beckham

England caps: 115

David Beckham was an absolute joy to watch in his prime. His international career appeared to be over after his red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. He would bounce back in style, though, captaining his country and earning 115 caps.

During those appearances, he made the list of players to register the most international assists in the 21st century. Beckham's global fame and on-field success make him one of Manchester United's most legendary number sevens. Unquestionably one of the greatest free-kick takers in the game since 2000, the Englishman is a true legend of the game.

9 Steven Gerrard

England caps: 114

While Gerrard is considered by many as the best player to have never won a Premier League title, he is without doubt one of the top footballers the country has ever produced. His leadership qualities were also unparalleled, often single-handedly carrying his team through sheer willpower. The Englishman's ability at club level and longevity on the international scene is why he makes it into the top 10 of our list.

For over a decade, he was Liverpool's heartbeat, driving the team forward with his remarkable range of passing, explosive shooting, and tenacious tackling. The Merseyside icon is regarded as one of the best players to ever put on the famous Red shirt.

8 Alan Shearer

England caps: 63

With 260 goals, Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer. The Newcastle legend is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the division's history and was capable of scoring all types of goals.

He was always destined for big things for the Three Lions after he scored on his England debut against France in 1992. Shearer was one of the country's crucial players in their Euro 1996 campaign, eventually losing in the semi-finals to Germany. That said the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker was the top scorer in the competition with five. His goalscoring ability as well as his importance to the team at both club level and on the international scene is why he's eighth on this list.

7 Paul Gascoigne

England caps: 57

Paul Gascoigne was one of the most naturally gifted players the country has ever seen. That's no exaggeration as, despite his various off-field problems, the playmaker glided past defenders like they weren't there. He broke into the Newcastle first-team at the age of 17 and went on to make 92 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times. His form for the Magpies saw Tottenham Hotspur pay a then-British record transfer fee of £2.2 million.

Gazza would always provide joy to millions of football fans every time he had a ball at his feet and had many hilarious moments during his time as a professional player. His goal against Scotland at Euro 1996 will live long in the memory of several England fans.

6 Jimmy Greaves

England caps: 57

Jimmy Greaves was a true icon of English football. During his prime, he'd score goals for fun and netted 44 times in 57 appearances for his country. At club level, he notched 220 in 321 matches for Tottenham. For quite some time, he was Spurs' record scorer, until a certain Harry Kane broke the accomplishment.

The former England international's pace and keen eye for a finish caused havoc for opposing defenders back in his day. Greaves' prolific reputation for both club and country is why he sits sixth, but just narrowly misses as he just didn't have the longevity for the Three Lions.

5 Gordon Banks

England caps: 73

A consistent player, Gordon Banks was an excellent shot-stopper for both club and country, possessing great position sense and was also renowned for his exceptional handling. He remains the only English goalkeeper to win a World Cup, starring in the Three Lions' 1966 campaign as they defeated West Germany on home turf.

His iconic moment came in 1970, when denied Pele with 'the save of the century.' Diving low to his far right, Banks stretched to reach the Brazilian's goalbound header. Arguably the best England keeper of all time, his record for both club and country is why he features in the top five.

4 Wayne Rooney

England caps: 120

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer and third on the Premier League's all-time scoring chart. He also held the record as England's top scorer before it was eventually broken by Kane. For the Three Lions, he produced one of the best individual tournament performances for the country at Euro 2004.

While he was unsuccessful on the international scene after the Euros in 2004, he demonstrated longevity, versatility, and a flair for the dramatic throughout his professional career - which are the main reasons why he's in at four. Not only is he one of United's best-ever players, but certainly one of the greatest England stars of all time.

3 Harry Kane

England caps: 89

At the age of 30, Kane is already England's all-time top goalscorer. The forward, who joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, has scored 62 goals in 89 games for the Three Lions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney's England goalscoring record of 53 in March 2023 when he netted during a 2-1 win against Italy.

The Spurs legend has captained England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, winning the Golden Boot in the former with six goals. There's no doubt that he will add to his international tally and create a major gap between him and Rooney. Despite leaving the Premier League, there's still plenty of time to come back and smash the all-time scoring chart. His record in front of goal and sheer importance for both club and country is why he's in at three.

2 Bobby Moore

England caps: 108

Bobby Moore is England's only World Cup-winning captain to date. He lifted the trophy for the Three Lions at Wembley in 1966 after they beat Germany 4-2 after extra time to be crowned world champions, and the centre-back was instrumental throughout the tournament with his defensive qualities and leadership on and off the pitch.

The West Ham hero played 108 times for England during his career, which puts him fifth in the all-time appearances list behind Peter Shilton, Rooney, Beckham and Gerrard. At club level, for the Hammers, he won the FA Cup once and the English Super Cup on one occasion, too. He is, without a doubt, the best defender England has ever produced.

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

England Caps: 106

Sir Bobby Charlton, arguably Manchester United's greatest and most important player ever, truly expressed the features of the 'perfect footballer'. He showed great professionalism and character throughout his career and possessed bucketloads of talent. Playing a starring role in England's 1966 World Cup triumph, he reigned triumphant in the running for the Ballon d’Or that year and then finished second in 1967 and 1968.

Scoring 249 goals for United - bettered only by Rooney - Charlton was also consistent for the Three Lions as he notched 49 times for his beloved nation. His legacy of being an exemplary person will live on forever. His natural ability and record in front of goal are why he's without a doubt the best English footballer of all time - and is even regarded as one of the best to ever play the sport.

