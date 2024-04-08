Highlights Penalty taking is a complex skill, with only those with ice in their veins able to regularly find the back of the net from 12 yards.

Past players like Yaya Toure and Matt Le Tissier showcased exceptional accuracy and calmness from the spot in the Premier League.

The list of the top 15 penalty takers in the Premier League right now includes plenty of talent from Cole Palmer to Bukayo Saka.

Contrary to common belief, taking a penalty is not as simple as it looks. Fans, especially, forget about all the extraneous factors that can compound a penalty taker’s ability to slot one home. There are plenty of players, however, who made it look like second nature. The likes of Matt Le Tissier, James Beattie and Thierry Henry all spring to mind when thinking of the finest spot-kick takers to have graced the Premier League.

What may come as a surprise is that the only man with a 100% conversion rate in England’s top division is former Manchester City powerhouse Yaya Toure. But long gone are the days of the Ivorian lacing one into the back of the net from 12 yards out and that then poses the question: who’s taken his spot? With that said, here are the top 15 penalty takers who are currently plying their trade in England’s top division.

Ranking factors

Conversion rate across career – how many they’ve scored/taken across their career – both club and country.

23/24 season tally – how many they’ve scored/taken across this term.

Premier League success rate – what percentage of their penalties they have scored in the English top flight.

How impact their missed penalties have been – whether missing from the spot has lost their side the game or not.

Technique – looking at whether they are cool, calm and collected at the spot.

15 Best Penalty Takers in the Premier League Right Now Ranked Player Club Career Conversion Rate (%) Cole Palmer Chelsea 100% (12/12) Ivan Toney Brentford 93.8% (30/32) Erling Haaland Manchester City 89.1% (41/46) Callum Wilson Newcastle United 87.5% (21/24) Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 89.7% (52/58) Jorginho Arsenal 84% (42/50) Joao Pedro Brighton 100% (13/13) Alexander Isak Newcastle United 76.5% (13/17) Bukayo Saka Arsenal 83.3% (10/13) Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 92.3% (9/10) Douglas Luiz Aston Villa 85.7% (6/7) Marcus Rashford Manchester United 90% (18/20) Mohamed Salah Liverpool 80% (40/50) Danny Ings West Ham United 81.3% (13/16) Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 100% (6/6)

1 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Cole Palmer has been Chelsea’s saviour this season. Without the promising Englishman, Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be much worse off – especially thanks to his eight strikes from the penalty spot, having not missed one. At such a young age, the youngster has showcased his potency when tasked with converting penalties.

While plying his trade under Pep Guardiola, Palmer was not afforded any chances from 12 yards out, but he did add three to his tally in the Under 18 Premier League, scoring his first in August 2019. Still yet to miss from the spot, he scored two penalties in Chelsea’s recent 4-3 victory over Manchester United.

Cole Palmer - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 8 8 12 Penalties scored 8 8 12 Conversion rate 100% 100% 100%

2 Ivan Toney

Brentford

Ivan Toney has a cool temperament when under pressure – and he’s showcased that through his penalty taking. Being the talismanic figure that he is, the Englishman has always assumed the role of penalty taker at the Gtech Community Stadium and even bagged one for the Three Lions recently against Belgium.

Gareth Southgate would have been impressed with Toney’s calmness, too, which could give him an edge in the race to become Harry Kane’s understudy. For Brentford, the 28-year-old has missed just one penalty from the 24 he has taken for them. Overall, the centre forward has an incredible conversion rate of 93.8% (30/32), which is matched by only a handful on this list.

Ivan Toney - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 1 12 32 Penalties scored 1 11 30 Conversion rate (%) 100% 91.7% 93.8%

3 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Close

While the enigmatic Norwegian has not been the most prolific from the spot of late, his perfect concoction of technique, placement and power when stepping up to the plate is commendable. Erling Haaland has taken seven this season and has slotted five home with his most recent for Manchester City coming against Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez in November 2023.

Related Premier League Golden Boot Power Rankings (2023/24) The Premier League Golden Boot might be just as tight as the title race.

He ranks third here because, for both club and country, the mercurial striker has been a reliable designated taker, notching 41 of his 46 penalties taken. Having scored 90.9% (10/11) of his penalties in the Premier League, converting from the spot could be the difference maker in his side’s title aspirations as we draw the season to a close.

Erling Haaland - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 7 11 46 Penalties scored 5 10 41 Conversion rate (%) 71.4% 90.9% 89.1%

4

5 Callum Wilson

Newcastle United

Although Alexander Isak has taken over the penalty-taking responsibilities at St James’ Park since his arrival, Eddie Howe and his entourage once relied upon Callum Wilson to be devastating from the spot. And he delivered, too, scoring all 11 spot kicks for Newcastle United.

He was equally prolific for former employers Bournemouth, having only missed twice during his 187-game stint. In the Premier League, Wilson has a near-flawless record with his penalty miss against Cardiff City in the 2018/19 season being the only blemish in his top-flight career – at least in terms of converting from 12 yards out.

Callum Wilson - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 2 17 24 Penalties scored 2 16 21 Conversion rate (%) 100% 94.1% 87.5%

6 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

From the moment he signed as a Manchester United player, Bruno Fernandes has been the club’s penalty taker-in-chief and, in turn, has scored 29 of his 33 taken for the Red Devils. In terms of his English top-tier tally, his record takes a bit of a hit considering the four he has missed have all come in the league.

In 2023/24, a season where his side are gunning for Champions League qualification, the Portuguese talisman, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, has been reliable from the spot, notching 80% of his penalties (4/5) with him missing against Robert Sanchez during their 2-1 win at Old Trafford. For his previous club, Sporting CP, Fernandes’ return was nearly flawless, missing just one.

Bruno Fernandes - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 5 21 58 Penalties scored 4 17 52 Conversion rate (%) 80% 81% 89.7%

7 Jorginho

Arsenal

Best remembered for his third-placed finish in the 2021 Ballon d’Or rankings, Jorginho, formerly of Chelsea, is deadly from the spot, though his responsibilities have dwindled since joining Arsenal. This season, he’s been asked to take a penalty once – in the Champions League against RC Lens – and he duly slotted home.

Jorginho became renowned for his unique run-up – and more often than not, the ball ended up in the back of the net and his 84% success rate (42/50) attests to that. Should Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta have to ever rely on the Italian in the future, he’d be in safe hands thanks to the midfielder’s previous success from 12 yards out.

Jorginho - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 1 22 50 Penalties scored 1 19 42 Conversion rate (%) 100% 86.4% 84%

8 Joao Pedro

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro may be a surprise name on this list, but there is one thing you cannot dispute and that’s his 100% record when stepping up 12 yards out. That’s right – throughout his career, in which he has taken to the spot on 13 occasions, the Brazilian is yet to fluff his chance.

For both Brighton and Watford, he has been impeccable since scoring his first back in November 2020 and his record this season has shown that he has no plans of slowing down. Having scored all 10 of his 12-yard strikes this term (four in the Premier League), Roberto De Zerbi will be grinning from ear to ear every time the one-cap Brazil international steps up.

Joao Pedro - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 10 4 13 Penalties scored 10 4 13 Conversion rate (%) 100% 100% 100%

9 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Close

In March 2024, Alexander Isak notched the 12th and 13th penalties of his career in superb fashion. During a 4-3 win over West Ham United, the former Real Sociedad man was called upon for his expertise and, of course, he delivered. He has done just that throughout his career and is yet to miss a penalty for Newcastle United.

Related Arsenal Plotting Blockbuster £100m Move for Alexander Isak The Swede could be on the market amid Newcastle's battle Financial Fair Play battle.

As such, the mercurial Swede has a perfect record in the Premier League, having slotted home all six of his penalties. His overall record makes for much worse reading, having missed four out of 17 penalties – one for each season between 2018/19 and 2021/22. What he may have lacked back in the day, he is certainly making up for now and Howe has put all his faith in the striker when it comes to converting from the spot.

Alexander Isak - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 5 6 17 Penalties scored 5 6 13 Conversion rate (%) 100% 100% 76.5%

10 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Although Jorginho is now in the frame at Arsenal, it’s their boyhood star Bukayo Saka who is relied upon from the spot – and there’s good reason for that too. He has scored 10 of his 11 penalties taken, with his first coming in January 2019 against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

This season alone, he has slotted all four. In terms of his international record, Saka missed a penalty in England’s Euro 2020 loss against Italy – and he is yet to take one under Southgate’s tenure since. Evidently composed from the spot, the Hale End graduate will most likely be, permitting he remains at the Emirates Stadium, his side’s chief taker for years to come.

Bukayo Saka - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 4 9 13 Penalties scored 4 8 10 Conversion rate (%) 100% 88.9% 83.3%

11 Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister‘s penalty for Liverpool against Man City at Anfield in March 2024 was his ninth converted of 10 taken in his Premier League career – his only miss came for Brighton against Wolves in April 2022. He ensured to rebuff his status by scoring another penalty later in the game, however.

Overall, for both club and country, the 2022 World Cup winner has scored 12 of his 13 taken. Unfortunately for him, Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s primary penalty specialist, which means that chances to add to his tally may come few and far between. Rest assured, though, Mac Allister has a promising chance of hitting the back of the net when he steps up.

Alexis Mac Allister - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 2 10 13 Penalties scored 2 9 12 Conversion rate (%) 100% 90% 92.3%

12 Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa

While Ollie Watkins has received the majority of the plaudits for his goalscoring ability in real-time, Douglas Luiz has gone under the radar for his flawless record from the spot, having notched this campaign (5/5). In fact, his entire Premier League and Aston Villa penalty record have come without a scratch, with a 100% success rate in both categories.

The Brazilian’s only miss from the spot came back in June 2019, when Caoimhin Kelleher thwarted his attempt in an international friendly. It seems, however, that he’s learned from his mistakes and is firing on all cylinders from the spot this term, all while becoming his side's most valuable player. Cool and collected when 12 yards out, Unai Emery stopping Watkins from adding to his tally makes logical sense.

Douglas Luiz - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 5 4 7 Penalties scored 5 4 6 Conversion rate (%) 100% 100% 85.7%

13 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Close

It may be Fernandes who is in charge of stepping up when his team needs his most from 12 yards out, but Manchester United’s very own Marcus Rashford has a penchant for being lethal from the spot, too – and certainly makes a compelling case for being his club’s first choice taker.

Related 10 Players With the Most England Caps Under Gareth Southgate (Ranked) Southgate has relied upon a familiar set of names since taking over in 2016.

The Englishman’s two penalties this campaign – both converted – came against his compatriot Jordan Pickford in either fixture. His side-footed technique has been lauded by many, while his Premier League success rate (80%) has too. Across his career, he’s scored 18/20 (90%) and will be sure to add more to his tally for both club and country.

Marcus Rashford - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 2 10 20 Penalties scored 2 8 18 Conversion rate (%) 100% 80% 90%

14 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Despite being notorious for not being in the upper echelons of penalty taking, the Egyptian King’s record speaks for itself. In terms of his conversion rate (80%), he is the second-worst of the players on the list. But Mohamed Salah's sample size is huge, which allows for the odd miss here and there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the highest-scoring player in games against Manchester United in Premier League history.

From 50 penalties taken, Salah, one of the Premier League’s top goalscorers of all time, has scored 40 across his career. Not only for Liverpool, but he is also his nation’s go-to guy when it comes to taking penalties – and he has missed three of his chances from 12 yards out for Egypt.

Mohamed Salah - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 10 30 50 Penalties scored 7 24 40 Conversion rate (%) 70% 80% 80%

15 Danny Ings

West Ham United

If it hadn’t been for Danny Ings taking a grand total of zero penalties this season, there’s every argument that he could be higher on this list. A confident talisman for Bournemouth, Burnley, Southampton and Aston Villa, the three-cap England international has missed just three of his 16 penalties across his career.

The seasoned ace has a near-perfect Premier League record (10/11) and has been scoring penalties for quite some time now. The first of his career came back in April 2011 while plying his trade in League One, while his most recent was for Emery’s men against Brighton in the Premier League. At every level, Ings has proven himself to be a marksman from the spot.

Danny Ings - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 0 11 16 Penalties scored 0 10 13 Conversion rate (%) N/A 90.9% 81.3%

16 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

While third-placed Toney was serving his ban from the Premier League for his betting-related charges, someone had to step up for Brentford – and that was Bryan Mbeumo. Between August 2023 and December of the same year, the Cameroonian was perfectly reliable from the spot, chalking up a 100% record from his three spot kicks.

His penalty return for the west Londoners has been perfect, too, as he scored one during the 2022/23 Premier League season and twice during 2021/22. For Thomas Frank, the 24-year-old has certainly proven his worth and will definitely - in Toney’s absence, of course - be the club’s penalty taker thanks to his impressive body of work.

Bryan Mbeumo - Penalty record Time frame 23/24 season Premier League Career Penalties taken 3 4 6 Penalties scored 3 4 6 Conversion rate (%) 100% 100% 100%

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/04/2024