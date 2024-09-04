Key Takeaways Brighton recorded the highest net spend in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh.

The summer transfer window has been and gone and clubs, from all corners of the globe, have entered a new season with a wide array of objectives, whether that is gunning for the top spot or evading a relegation dogfight.

Euro 2024 and Copa America both dominated the early embers of the summer, but once both competitions had crowned Spain and Argentina as their respective winners, the madness of the market kicked into gear with all teams looking to bolster their squads.

From teams in the Premier League to those in the ever-growing Saudi Pro League, clubs opted to dip their toes into the market for an array of reasons: to find a stop-gap replacement, strengthen a position or provide cover.

The selling aspect of trading periods is, however, underrated from a clubs’ standpoint and that’s where net spend comes into play – but which club has the highest net spend over the past summer?

Net spend: the difference between the transfer fees spent on new players and the amount received in transfer fees from player sales.

Highest Net Spend - 24/25 Summer Window Rank Team Net Spend 1. Brighton & Hove Albion £154.16m (€183m) 2. Napoli £116.26m (€138m) 3. Ipswich Town £105.30m (€125m) 4. Al-Ittihad £96.04m (€114m) 5. Manchester United £94.35m (€112m) 6. Al-Nassr £90.98m (€108m) 7. Lyon £88.46m (€105m) 8. West Ham United £84.24m (€100m) 9. Paris Saint-Germain £82.56m (€98m) 10. Tottenham Hotspur £79.19m (€94m) 11. Atletico Madrid £76.70m (€91.1m) 12. Al-Hilal £68.61m (€81.5m) 13. Al-Qadsiah £66.69m (€79.2m) 14. Southampton £63.65m (€75.6m) 15. Bayern Munich £58.26m (€69.2m)

Brighton & Hove Albion Take the Top Spot

Boosting their European qualification chances

For a club whose recruitment is viewed as the creme de la creme in European circles, it may come as a shock that Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League are at the summit of the overall list, having racked up a net spend £154.16m (€183m).

This summer, however, the Seagulls opted for a different approach and picked some of the continent’s most exciting talent, having been bankrolled by the likes of Chelsea in past windows, including Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh and Matt O’Riley.

On the chopping block, however, was the likes of now-Vfb Stuttgart man Deniz Undav, while Billy Gilmour completed a £16 million-worth move to Napoli and Pascal Gross, one of the Premier League's best players last term, joined Borussia Dortmund for a fee around the £6 million mark.

Under the newly promoted Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest-ever manager in English top flight history, Brighton could well be contending for the European qualification spots come the end of the current campaign with their new-look make-up.

Liam Delap, Jacob Greaves and Dara O’Shea among incomings

Incredibly, Ipswich Town follow second-placed Napoli. After securing back-to-back promotions from League One to the top tier in the English football pyramid, Ipswich Town were fruitful in their spending over the summer.

Of the promoted teams, Kieran McKenna and Co have been mooted as the most likely to retain their status as a team in the Premier League – and that’s thanks to their business in the market having welcomed Omari Hutchinson, a young star who used to play for Chelsea and Arsenal, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap and Jack Clarke to the Portmand Road fold.

From a net spend perspective, the Tractor Boys are third in the overall list (£105.30m; €125m) with them selling just Gassan Ahadme and Idris El Mizouni to Chalrton Athletic and Oxford United, respectively, which means their balance is largely based on their overall summer expenditure.

Man Utd Crack Top Five

Erik ten Hag enjoyed fruitful window under INEOS

Erik ten Hag, after surviving a summer of uncertainty, oversaw his first trading period under the fresh INEOS-led project and, on the whole, the Dutchman impressed with his side’s reluctance to splash the cash unnecessarily, while also targeting positions that had been identified as areas in dire need.

Totting up a net spend of £94.35m (€112m) across the summer, ex-Bologna man Joshua Zirkzee and starlet Leny Yoro were the club’s early summer arrivals before a double swoop of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt was secured. Manuel Ugarte completed his Deadline Day move, becoming their marquee signing over the summer months.

What is so refreshing from a supporters’ perspective is how well Manchester United – a typically struggling club when it comes to selling players – managed to offload those deemed surplus to requirements, including Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek.

Duo of Saudi Sides Sandwich Man Utd

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr in 4th and 6th respectively

While the Saudi Pro League kick-started their revolution by signing players that were entering the twilight period of their respective careers, the summer just gone was much different, with Middle East-based sides, including the most high-profile ones, targeting younger talents.

Al-Ittihad, for example, secured the signatures of Moussa Diaby in one of the most expensive switches of the 2024/25 summer window, Steven Bergwijn and Houssem Aouar – a trio of players under 26 years of age – as their net spend racked up to £96.04m (€114m) under Laurent Blanc’s tenure.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side, Al-Nassr, have let Alex Telles go for a free transfer but have strengthened in a multitude of areas, having signed ex-Chelsea starlet Angelo Gabriel, all while they fended off competition for RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan. Their net spend hit £90.98m (€108m) by the time Deadline Day hit.

Tottenham in Tenth Spot

Spurs eclipsed their club-record buy with Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur, in Ange Postecoglou’s second summer at the helm, welcomed a fair few new faces to north London in order to aid their quest for Champions League football, including young central midfield duo Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

Wilson Odobert’s signing, albeit quite a shock, has bolstered their attacking options, as has the arrival of ex-Bournemouth talisman Dominic Solanke, who cost the club £60 million and is eyed as the long-term replacement for the mercurial Harry Kane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham eclipsed their club-record buy with Solanke’s £60 million-worth acquisition.

In terms of outgoings, Spurs managed – similarly to Manchester United – to get rid of those to free up extra space and funds for further additions. Emerson Royal joined AC Milan, Oliver Skipp joined Leicester City while Joe Rodon and Giovani Lo Celso left for pastures new, too.