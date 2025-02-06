North America has been on the rise on the footballing front, birthing some of world football's most highly-regarded players who particularly caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The USA have produced exciting talent over the years, none more so than Christian Pulisic, who has lit up European football, and he's one of many North American natives to have taken to the Premier League.

With players from the Americas earning more recognition globally, their weekly wages have inevitably soared, although just five players from the region sit on wages of over £100,000 per week. This will likely increase once the 2026 FIFA World Cup swings about as the USA, Canada, and Mexico look to make a name for themselves on home soil.

There are familiar names in the top 15 highest-paid stars from North America, but also some surprises, especially the inclusion of two players competing in the EFL Championship. Using Capology, we look at who on the land of the prairies is earning top-dollar, with the Premier League featured seven times and Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Saudi Pro League also represented.

15-11

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Junior Firpo (Leeds United), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sergino Dest (PSV)

We start the list with Chris Richards, who sits on purported wages of £55,000 per week at Crystal Palace. The 24-year-old American centre-back joined the Eagles from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 in an £11 million deal and has been a reliable presence at the back for Oliver Glasner.

Mexican winger Hirving Lozano would have come next if not for his move to MLS club San Diego, which has bumped him way up the list. Instead, Junior Firpo of EFL Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United is 14th and earns weekly wages of £60,000. The Dominican left-back has starred for Daniel Farke's Peacocks with one goal and six assists in 18 league games.

Tyler Adams, formerly of Leeds, has bounced back from almost a year out with a hamstring injury to become a key man under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. The USMNT midfielder joined the Cherries in a £20 million deal two summers ago, and he's been earning £60,000 per week at the Vitality.

The USA is featured again as Sergino Dest makes the top 15 after joining PSV Eindhoven last summer as a free agent following a Barcelona departure, where he fell out of favour with Hansi Flick's predecessor Xavi. The Dutch-born right-back is on the sidelines with an ACL injury but takes home a cool £63,332 weekly wage at Philips Arena.

Mason Holgate is another Championship name to make the list, but the Jamaican defender is on loan at West Bromwich Albion from Everton. He's said to earn £70,000 per week and is far and away the highest earner at the Hawthorns who will hope his experience pays dividends in their push for promotion.

Highest-Paid North American Players in the world Rank Player Club Weekly Wage 11 Mason Holgate West Brom (on loan from Everton) £70,000 12 Sergino Dest PSV Eindhoven £63,332 13 Tyler Adams Bournemouth £60,000 14 Junior Firpo Leeds United £60,000 15 Chris Richards Crystal Palace £55,000

10-6

Mason Holgate (West Brom), Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan), Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Michail Antonio (West Ham)

AC Milan sealed a £26.7 million (€32 million) deal for Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord in January 2024, with the Argentine-born frontman in excellent form. The Serie A giants are paying the 23-year-old a weekly wage of £74,803, and they hope he can repay them with goalscoring numbers similar to last season's tally of 23 goals in 30 Eredivisie games.

The Saudi Pro League is notorious for handing out big bucks to sign high-profile European stars, and their capture of Jamaican winger Demarai Gray perhaps falls into that category. The Birmingham-born 28-year-old cost Al-Ettifaq a reported £8 million, and he signed a four-year deal on wages of £75,934 per week.

The poster boy of USA, and perhaps North American football, is Christian Pulisic, who has ripped it up since joining Milan from Chelsea for €22 million (£18.3 million), and he sits on £82,881 per week at the San Siro. With 27 goals and 18 assists to his name since arriving in July 2023, the Rossoneri are reportedly looking to offer a contract extension with a 20% salary increase.

Michail Antonio has long been one of West Ham United's most important players, reflected by his weekly wage sum of £85,000. The veteran Jamaican striker, born in London, is recovering from a broken leg after a car crash in the winter of 2024 but is the Hammers' sixth all-time top scorer with 83 goals since arriving in East London in September 2015.

Just missing out on the top five is Arsenal academy graduate Folarin Balogun, who has been catching the eye in Ligue 1 since leaving the Emirates for AS Monaco in an initial £25.7 million deal in August 2023. The Gunners are struggling for a goalscorer, and the 23-year-old, who switched nationality from England to the USA, has three in seven league outings this term while earning £93,898 per week.

Highest-Paid North American Players in the world Rank Player Club Weekly Wage 6 Folarin Balogun AS Monaco £92,898 7 Michail Antonio West Ham United £85,000 8 Christian Pulisic AC Milan £82,881 9 Demarai Gray Al-Ettifaq £75,934 10 Santiago Gimenez AC Milan £74,803

5-1

Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Antonio's teammate Edson Alvarez breaks into the top five and the six-figure club after agreeing on wages of £100,000 per week at the London Stadium in the summer of 2023. The Mexican holding midfielder was signed from Ajax as Declan Rice's replacement in a £35.4 million deal but has encountered injury troubles during his time with the Hammers.

Another Premier League player to hit weekly wages of £100,000 is Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, who has been a nuisance for opposition defenders this season. Alvarez's compatriot has bagged nine goals in 24 league games and continues to leave his mark in the English top-flight after a stellar spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining the Cottagers for a mere £5.5 million two summers ago.

Leon Bailey is the highest-paid player in the richest league in world football, sitting on a staggering £120,000 per week at Aston Villa. The Jamaican winger was superb after first arriving at Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen for £25 million nearly four years ago but has somewhat come off the boil this season. He's still one of Europe's most admired attackers because of his blistering pace and reportedly had Manchester United considering swooping for his signature last month.

One of the biggest movers of the North American highest-paid player rankings is Hirving Lozano, who moved from PSV to San Diego for around $12 million (£9.6 million) in the latter stages of the January transfer window. He's reportedly one of the MLS' highest earners, taking home a purported yearly salary of $7-9 million (£5.6-7.2 million), which, taking the higher amount, works out at around $170,000 (£137,400) per week.

There was no chance Alphonso Davies wasn't taking the throne because, at the age of 24, he's already earned the reputation of being one of world football's best-ever attacking full-backs. The Canadian has been at Bayern Munich since January 2019, when he arrived from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in a £9.84 million deal.

Davies ended months of speculation over his future last week by signing a new long-term contract with Bayern and taking his salary up to £242,342 per week at the Allianz Arena. He'll also be receiving a signing bonus and performance-related bonuses after snubbing a move to Real Madrid. A five-time Bundesliga winner, the pacey full-back has sped his way to success in Munich and to the top of the highest-earning North American footballers.

Highest-Paid North American Players in the world Rank Player Club Weekly Wage 1 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich £242,342 2 Hirving Lozano San Diego FC £137,400 3 Leon Bailey Aston Villa £120,000 4 Raul Jimenez Fulham £100,000 5 Edson Alvarez West Ham United £100,000

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, Most figures courtesy of Capology - correct as of 06/02/2025