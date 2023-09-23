Highlights Injuries have always been a part of NFL football, but not all are created equal, and some terrible injuries to start the 2023 season have reminded the NFL world of some of the most shocking in history

There is also a heightened vigilance concerning injuries nowadays, especially when it comes to concussions and head injuries

Some of the most shocking and devastating injuries in NFL history were suffered by the likes of Joe Theismann, Alex Smith, and Nick Chubb

Playing in the NFL is hard, and over the years it has resulted in some devastating and surprising injuries, both to skill players and the men who are fighting in the trenches. The 2023 NFL season is proof that these serious injuries can really derail not only a player's season or career but an entire team's outlook.

With star players like Nick Chubb, Trevon Diggs, and Aaron Rodgers going down with season-ending injuries in the first few weeks of the 2023 NFL season, it proves how one injury can completely change the landscape of the NFL and a team's playoff dreams. As bad as those injuries were, they were reminiscent of some other shocking injuries that really shook up the NFL in the past and are still hard to watch today.

15 Julian Edelman

While the NFL has been working hard to combat the concussion problem, it's something that has been ongoing for a number of years. In 2015, Julian Edelman was running a route for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks when he was hit by thumping safety Kam Chancellor. Edelman struggled to keep his balance for a few plays, but no one checked on him and no one took him out of the game.

The problem here was that the Seahawks had taken Cliff Avril to the locker room earlier in the game when he suffered a possible concussion, but no one bothered to check on Edelman. The Patriots later claimed that Edelman passed concussion protocols. Over his 12-year NFL career, the diminutive Edelman suffered four concussions.

14 Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers played his entire career with the Green Bay Packers and has always been an MVP-caliber quarterback. However, he earned his job when the Packers pushed out Brett Favre, and he should have known it could happen to him as well.

That happened, and with Jordan Love the new Packers quarterback, Rodgers went to the New York Jets to prove his career wasn't over with. That lasted for four plays. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the Jets' first game of the 2023 NFL season on the MetLife artificial turf. Aaron Rodgers's journey in New York was one of the biggest stories going into the 2023 NFL season. No one could have expected it to end after just four plays.

13 Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns were playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled Nick Chubb on a running play near the goal line. Chubb's knee then bent in the wrong direction, tearing multiple ligaments in the process.

Not only did this end Chubb's season, but the injury was so bad that the broadcaster, Fox, refused to replay the injury with Troy Aikman saying the injury was "as bad as you can imagine." The fact that this is his second devastating injury to Chubb's left knee makes this one even more concerning.

12 Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL has done a lot to minimize concussions and head injuries over the years, including mandating players sit out until doctors decide the brain is back to a healthy state again and implementing an independent head trauma consultant on game days.

However, this was a rule that many claim the Miami Dolphins didn't follow in 2022 against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's head hit the turf as he was thrown to the ground, and he was taken in for medical testing. He seemed wobbly and unstable after he got up, but Miami sent him back out in the second half, and this caused the NFLPA to investigate the team.

Even with the investigation, Miami started him the next week and Tagovailoa took another big hit. This time, Miami had to take him out, especially after the frightening way Tagovailoa's body reacted to the impact. The quarterback finally admitted he suffered several concussions in 2022 and even considered retirement because of the injuries.

11 Tim Krumrie

One of the most devastating injuries in NFL history was suffered by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Tim Krumrie. This was one of the most high-profile injuries in league history because it happened at Super Bowl XXIII in 1988. In the first quarter, Krumrie was double-teamed at the line of scrimmage, and he was trying to stop running back Roger Craig.

In a freak injury, Krumrie turned his ankle and all his weight fell on it. When he landed, his foot was facing the wrong direction. His x-rays showed he broke his lower left leg four times—two in the tibia, one in the fibula, and one in his ankle. All that was holding his foot on was the skin. Amazingly, a 25-inch steel rod was placed in his leg and he returned to play again in 1989.

10 Michael Irvin

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best dynasties in NFL history in the 1990s and a big part was the "Triplets" of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. The latter of the three, Irvin, had a Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys that was ended with his shocking injury in 1999.

Irvin and his Cowboys were playing the rival Philadelphia Eagles and when he was tackled by two defenders after catching a pass, he didn't move. He remained down for 20 minutes as the Eagles' fans cheered his injury. Irvin never played another NFL game: he suffered a spinal cord injury from his head slamming into the Eagles' harsh field at the wrong angle.

9 Carson Palmer

One of the most heated rivalries in NFL history is the one between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. There have been many games and individual moments that have made this such a huge rivalry. One of the worst came when the Bengals' franchise quarterback Carson Palmer tore his ACL in the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Steelers in 2005.

Many had the Bengals as a strong Super Bowl contender, but Palmer's injury not only ended that, but it ended the Bengals run of success for a long time. Steelers defensive lineman Kimo von Oelhoffen rolled into Palmer's left knee on the very first pass play of the game, and it was over with.

The pass Palmer threw actually went for 66 yards, but the Bengals ended up losing that game to the Steelers, who went on to win the Super Bowl at the end of that season. Palmer's injury contributed to the league modifying rules about hitting quarterbacks low a few years later.

8 Bo Jackson

At one point, there might not have been a more famous athlete in the world than Bo Jackson. He was a two-sport star, excelling in both the NFL and MLB. In the NFL, he played for the Oakland Raiders and there was really no one who could stop the explosive running back's scary combination of strength and speed.

The Raiders were playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs in 1991 when a tackler dragged Jackson down, dislocating his hip in the process. The injury damaged his hip bones, the blood vessels were damaged, and he ended up with avascular necrosis in the joint, meaning his NFL career was finished then and there. He kept playing baseball for two more seasons, but he wasn't quite the same player as he was pre-injury.

7 Alex Smith

There are two quarterback injuries in NFL history that really make fans squirm. The most recent of these happened in 2018 when Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was sacked by Houston Texans DB Kareem Jackson. Unfortunately, J.J. Watt also fell onto the QB and the result was a broken tibia and fibula for Smith.

It was a horribly disturbing sight with his foot lying at an unnatural angle. Smith almost died from the injury, as he experienced an infection during the subsequent surgery. What was incredible was that Smith returned and played in the NFL again in 2020, winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award before he finally retired in 2021.

6 Joe Theismann

Even more disturbing than Alex Smith's injury was the one suffered by Joe Theismann in 1985. This one happened on Monday Night Football as the Redskins played the division rival New York Giants. Theismann was looking for an open receiver on a pass play when Lawrence Taylor wrapped him up from behind for the sack.

However, Taylor fell with all his weight on Theismann and the quarterback's right leg broke. It was one of the most disgusting sights in NFL history, with Taylor instantly jumping up and calling for the emergency medical staff as one of Theismann's broken bones burst through the skin.

The injury was similar to Smith's, which occurred 33 years to the day after Theismann's, but Theismann never recovered from his broken fibula and tibia, and he never played another NFL game. The decision for the broadcast to show the close up angle of the injury is still one of the most controversial in NFL history.

5 Ryan Shazier

Ryan Shazier was a Pittsburgh Steelers defensive standout who saw his career end in 2017 on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred when he hit receiver Josh Malone with his head and then dropped to the ground, realizing he couldn't move at all.

After a time, he ended up stretchered off the field and to the locker room, and eventually to the hospital where they diagnosed him with a spinal cord injury, ending a very promising career prematurely. The good news for Shazier is that, while it looked bad and people still remember it from a national broadcast just a few short years ago, he has regained movement in his legs over time thanks to his rehabilitation regimen.

4 Damar Hamlin

In week 17 of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in a huge game on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, the game will not be remembered for any of the plays made on the field but rather for Damar Hamlin's shocking and scary injury, one that nearly cost the young safety his life.

Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins after which he collapsed to the ground, requiring immediate medical attention. In the end, it was revealed that Hamlin had suffered commotio cordis, a very rare condition that occurs when the heart's rhythm is interrupted by a blow to the chest during a specific 40-millisecond time frame.

This condition is 97% fatal if not treated within three minutes, meaning the CPR and AED administered to Hamlin on the field by stadium medical staff saved the 25-year-old's life.

3 Mike Utley

One of the scariest injuries in NFL history happened to Detroit Lions lineman Mike Utley. In 1991, Utley and the Lions were playing against the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Day and Utley was blocking on a play. However, a Rams player fell on top of him and his chin was driven into the turf.

The hit not only ended his NFL career, but it cost him the use of his legs at the same time. Utley lost all his strength in his legs and ended up paralyzed from the waist down with a spinal cord injury. 30 years later, Utley is still in a wheelchair, but he has started the Mike Utley Foundation to help support an effective function-restoring treatment for spinal cord injuries.

2 Darryl Stingley

New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley was 26 years old when his career came to an end. In 1978, the Patriots were playing the Los Angeles Raiders in a preseason game when safety Jack Tatum, whose nickname was "The Assassin", clashed head-on with him as they both tried to catch a pass.

The collision broke Stingley's neck, and he ended up a quadriplegic thereafter. While Stingley eventually gained partial use of his right arm, allowing him to operate his wheelchair, he spent the rest of his life in that wheelchair while working as a consultant for the Patriots.

1 Reggie Brown

In the final game of the 1997 season, Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown suffered a spinal cord injury when he tried to tackle New York Jets running back Adrian Murrell and crashed into the ground. This injury saw Brown paralyzed, unconscious, unable to breathe, and near death.

He lay motionless on the field for 17 minutes before there were signs of movement again. After his recovery, Brown said it was a routine tackle, but he simply hit the ground wrong. While on the ground, he couldn't breathe. CPR saved his life and he ended up having to learn how to walk again over time with the aid of a special back brace.

