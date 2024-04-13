Highlights Some of the best players in world football right now are under the age of 20.

Teenagers such as Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Warren Zaire-Emery have reached an elite level in the early years of their careers.

These talented youngsters all have high transfer values, with a Barcelona duo taking the top two spots.

World football has seen an influx of extremely talented young players over the course of the 2023/24 season. New gems are unearthed by some of the biggest clubs on the planet on a regular basis as we begin to see the new generation form before our eyes.

Previously, players under the age of 23 would still be considered as young prospects for the future, but those players are now established names, and it's actually teenagers that are grabbing the headlines. With all that potential comes very high transfer valuations, as these players still have at least a decade at the top-level in front of them.

That said, we've looked at the 15 most valuable players aged 19 and under in the world. The data has come from Transfermarkt, and many names will be familiar to a wide football audience despite being in the formative years of their careers.

Most Valuable Teenagers in World Football Rank Player Club Value 1 Gavi Barcelona £77.1 million 2 Lamine Yamal Barcelona £64.3 million 3 Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain £51.4 million 4 Evan Ferguson Brighton £51.4 million 5 Endrick Palmeiras £47.1 million 6 Joao Neves Benfica £38.6 million 7 Samu Omorodion Deportivo Alaves £34.3 million 8 Vitor Roque Barcelona £34.3 million 9 Leny Yoro LOSC Lille £34.3 million 10 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United £34.3 million 11 Mathys Tel Bayern Munich £34.3 million 12 Rico Lewis Manchester City £32.6 million 13 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United £30 million 14 Arthur Vermeeren Atletico Madrid £25.7 million 15 Kenan Yildiz Juventus £25.7 million

15 Kenan Yildiz

Transfer Value: £25.7 million

Kenan Yildiz is enjoying his breakthrough season at Juventus after joining from Bayern Munich in 2022 and spending a year in the youth set-up of the Italian giants. The striker hasn't exactly been prolific as he only has five goals in all competitions at the time of writing, but he is playing a good part as Dusan Vlahovic's back-up.

The German-born forward has played for Turkey at youth and senior level. He is still only 18 and could become one of the biggest talents in world football if he continues his development in Serie A. With the number of brilliant teenagers in world football at the minute, it's seriously impressive to break into the top 15 most valuable as Yildiz has.

14 Arthur Vermeeren

Transfer Value: £25.7 million

Having just turned 19 at the start of 2024, Arthur Vermeeren is emerging as a talented player in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side that reached the knockout round of the Champions League. The Belgian joined on a six-and-a-half-year contract in January and will be hoping to be part of Atleti's first team for the foreseeable future.

He came through the youth system at Royal Antwerp in his homeland before being moved on for just shy of £20 million. He caught the eye of some of the best clubs in Europe. but it was the SPanish club that won the race for Vermeeran's signature, paying significantly less than his reported valuation.

13 Kobbie Mainoo

Transfer Value: £30 million

The majority of English fans have spent a lot of the 2023/24 season purring over the wonderful displays of Kobbie Mainoo. Manchester United's latest academy graduate looks set to make it into Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

He scored two wonderful goals from the edge of the penalty area against both Wolves and Liverpool, earning the Red Devils some vital points in an underwhelming season. Mainoo's composure on the ball is similar to that of a seasoned pro. The 18-year-old should really be valued higher than £30 million. as he has been one of the few bright sparks in a poor campaign at Old Trafford overall.

12 Rico Lewis

Transfer Value: £32.6 million

Manchester City have a star-studded team full of superstars. Pep Guardiola has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to world-class stars, making Rico Lewis' emergence all the more impressive. The defender is one of the most versatile players in the Citizens' squad as he is capable of playing on either side of the backline or even in midfield.

Inverted full-backs are a huge part of the modern game and the Englishman is being moulded into one of the best in the Premier League. He has the best manager possible to help him prepare for when he steps into Kyle Walker's role eventually. Lewis has a value of £32.6 million, but this seems on the low side.

11 Mathys Tel

Transfer Value: £34.3 million

Mathys Tel finds himself in a strange situation at Bayern Munich in the 2023/24 season. It's clear for all to see that the attacker has an incredible amount of talent and is likely to become a star name in football, but Thomas Tuchel hasn't been overly keen on giving the youngster a lot of game time.

Granted, he's competing with the likes of Leroy Sane and Harry Kane for a place in the side, but the Bavarians have been far from perfect and the youthful exuberance of Tel could help them salvage what remains of the campaign. He has reached double-figure goal contributions in all competitions at the time of writing, despite his lack of minutes at various points.

10 Alejandro Garnacho

Transfer Value: £34.3 million

It's easy to forget that Alejandro Garnacho is still in his teenage years, such has been the rise of the Argentine. He is a key member of Erik ten Hag's first-team plans and has been for well over a year now. The 19-year-old scored one of the best goals in Premier League history with a sensational bicycle kick against Everton and his confidence has sky-rocketed ever since.

His transfer value feels like it's rather low here, as Garnacho is one of the most exciting young players in world football. By the end of 2024, he is likely to have more than 100 senior appearances under his belt for one of the biggest clubs on the planet, proving how important he is at the Theatre of Dreams.

9 Leny Yoro

Transfer Value: £34.3 million

As can be seen by the rest of the names on this list, it's usually attacking players that garner the majority of the recognition and plaudits. However, Leny Yoro is proving to be a master at preventing those forward-thinking footballers from finding a way to goal.

The Lille defender is being touted as one of the most sought-after players in his position in world football as Europe's elite clubs look to find a future star for their backlines. Yoro has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid already despite only being 18. Both those teams need to be willing to pay more than his £34.3 million valuation, however, as Lille will demand a heft fee for their youth product.

8 Vitor Roque

Transfer Value: £34.3 million

While other young players may be grabbing the majority of the headlines at Barcelona, Vitor Roque's move to Camp Nou in 2024 has gone largely under the radar. The Brazilian has already made an appearance for his country at senior level and has started several games for his new club.

Many talented players have come from Brazil and gone on to make names for themselves in Spanish football, such as Neymar and Ronaldinho. Roque could be one of the next in line, alongside another name later in this list. His transfer value currently sits at £34.3 million.

7 Samu Omorodion

Transfer Value: £34.3 million

The oldest player on this list, Samu Omorodion turns 20 in May 2024 and will no longer be eligible for this list. That doesn't take away from the fact the Deportivo Alaves man is an exciting youngster in the grand scheme of things.

He is only on loan at the Spanish side from Atletico Madrid, meaning the forward won't need to look for a move to a bigger club any time soon. After impressing during his loan spell, Simeone could well give him an opportunity to compete with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann from the 2024/25 season onwards. His transfer value will soar higher than £34.3 million if his performance levels remain consistent for his parent club.

6 Joao Neves

Transfer Value: £38.6 million

Joao Neves is on the radar of some of the best clubs in Europe, including Manchester United. The English club reportedly sent scouts to watch the Portuguese midfielder closely. Every club is looking for a top-class defensive midfield player and the Red Devils are no different as Casemiro's time at the elite level looks to be coming to an end.

Neves has already made his way into contention to represent his country at Euro 2024 after starring for Benfica in the 2023/24 season. Having lost several key members of the engine room, the Liga Portugal outfit continued their impressive track record of unearthing potential gems and developing them into world beaters. Neves is valued at £38.6 million but if United or any other club hope to prise him away from Estadio da Luz, they may need to be more flexible with their purse strings.

5 Endrick

Transfer Value: £47.1 million

Endrick may still be plying his trade in the Brazilian top-flight for the time being, but the exciting prospect will soon be lining up for the biggest club in world football, Real Madrid. Los Blancos swooped in to reach an agreement to sign Endrick when he turns 18.

He will follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior, who joined the Spanish giants at a similar age. His international teammate is now one of the best wingers in the world and Endrick will be hoping to replicate that trajectory upon his arrival at his new club. Despite only being 17, the youngster bagged his first couple of goals for the Brazil national side against both England and Spain. His £47.1 million valuation feels rather low for the future star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick became the youngest ever player to score in a men's senior match at Wembley Stadium as he scored the winner for Brazil against England in March 2024.

4 Evan Ferguson

Transfer Value: £51.4 million

Evan Ferguson is already being lined up as the next big sale at Brighton. The teenage striker has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in England and could be subject to a bidding war in the 2024 summer transfer window. Roberto De Zerbi has managed the Irishman's minutes in the 2023/24 season so that he can avoid picking up injuries.

His goal return in the current term may not be the most impressive as Ferguson has scored six Premier League goals at the time of writing, but his all-round play is refined for a player of his age. The former Bohemian youth player put Newcastle to the sword in the opening weeks of the season as he netted a brilliant hat-trick against the Magpies.

3 Warren Zaire-Emery

Transfer Value: £51.4 million

To be surrounded by expensive superstars and still be one of the more impressive members of the Paris Saint-Germain squad is extremely impressive. This is exactly what Warren Zaire-Emery has done over the past 18 months, as the box-to-box midfielder has become a dependable member of the French champions' team already.

At just 18 years old, he has played over 60 times for the best team in the country, with over 10 of these coming in the Champions League. Zaire-Emery scored on his senior debut for France in late 2023, netting against Gibraltar in a 14-0 victory for Les Bleus. He is worth just over £50 million, but the Frenchman's true value is a lot higher.

2 Lamine Yamal

Transfer Value: £64.3 million

Lamine Yamal is perhaps the most exciting youngster on the planet at the minute. Barcelona fans are convinced they have a Lionel Messi regen on their hands, and this is as big a compliment as the 16-year-old could be paid.

The tricky winger became the youngest-ever goalscorer in La Liga history when he found the net in a 2-2 draw against Granada. During the first 12 months of his senior career, Yamal has lifted the Spanish league title and taken part in the Champions League knockout stages. His valuation may sit at £64.3 million currently, but there's no chance the Catalan club would part ways with their young gem for anywhere near that figure.

1 Gavi

Transfer Value: £77.1 million

Gavi will turn 20 at the start of the 2024/25 season, but the midfield maestro is already an established member of both the Barcelona and Spain teams. The 19-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the current campaign and will unfortunately miss Euro 2024 due to an ACL injury.

This is a huge miss for Gavi's club and country as the elegant midfielder is technically wonderful and is not afraid to get stuck into a firm challenge. His relationship in the middle of the park with Pedri will be a staple of both teams for at least the next decade. It's no real surprise that he's the most valuable teenager in world football.

All transfer values and statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 13/04/2024)