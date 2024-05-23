Highlights Only 15 players have ever achieved a perfect 10/10 match rating from prestigious publication L'Equipe.

Lionel Messi is one of only two players to have received the perfect score twice. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is yet to join this exclusive list.

Neymar, Lewandowski, Haaland, and Lookman also joined the elite list with standout displays against their opponents.

When it comes to player ratings in football, L'Equipe's lead the way in terms of prestige. The French publication have historically been very tough to impress - and 10/10 ratings are extremely rare. In fact, L'Equipe have actually only handed out the perfect score to 15 different players over the years.

Various superstars - including the great Cristiano Ronaldo - have never been on the receiving end of a 10/10, while only two players have received the perfect score on more than one occasion. Considering how difficult it is to bag a perfect 10 from the publication, it's time to celebrate the impressive footballers who have produced a performance so good that they bagged a spot on this exclusive list.

Every 10/10 Player Rating from L'Equipe Player Team Opponents Year Franck Sauzee France U21 vs Greece U21 1988 Bruno Martini France U21 vs Greece U21 1988 Oleg Salenko Russia vs Cameroon 1994 Lars Windfeld Aarhus vs Nantes 1997 Lionel Messi Barcelona vs Arsenal 2010 Lionel Messi Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen 2012 Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid 2013 Carlos Eduardo Nice vs Guingamp 2014 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon 2018 Dusan Tadic Ajax vs Real Madrid 2019 Lucas Moura Tottenham vs Ajax 2019 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich vs Tottenham 2019 Kylian Mbappe France vs Kazakhstan 2021 Alban Lafont Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain 2022 Erling Haaland Manchester City vs Manchester United 2022 Erling Haaland Manchester City vs RB Leipzig 2023 Ademola Lookman Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen 2024

L'Equipe's 10/10 Ratings: 1-5

Franck Sauzee, Bruno Martini, Oleg Silenko, Lars Windfeld & Lionel Messi

After the first 10/10 player rating was handed out in 1988, it took 22 years for a total of five players to receive the perfect score. Interestingly, the first two 10s came in the very same game, with France Under-21 teammates Franck Sauzee and Bruno Martini both receiving it against Greece U21. The match saw their side beat their opponents 3-0 in the second leg of the U21 European Championship final and they were integral to the win, with Sauzee scoring twice and Martini putting in a fine showing in goal.

It was six years before the next player was handed a 10, with Oleg Salenko receiving the honours during Russia's match against Cameroon in 1994. Taking place in the World Cup group stages, the Russian was on fire as he scored an incredible five goals to help his side beat their African opponents 6-1 on the day. Three years later, Lars Windfeld also picked up a 10/10 rating for his showing during Aarhus's victory over Nantes. Having drawn the first leg of the UEFA Cup first-round match, Windfeld was unbeatable in goal for his side as they edged out their opponents with a stunning 1-0 win to advance.

It was 13 years before the next player received a 10, and that was the legendary Lionel Messi. He became the first player to win it twice too, with his performances against Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen in 2010 and 2012 respectively doing the job. The Argentine destroyed the Gunners, scoring all four goals in a 4-1 win before he netted five against Leverkusen in an even more dominating fashion two years later as Barcelona crushed the German side 7-1.

L'Equipe's 10/10 Ratings: 6-10

Robert Lewandowski, Carlos Eduardo, Neymar, Dusan Tadic & Lucas Moura

Throughout the 2010s, 10s were being handed out by L'Equipe on a more regular basis. Just one year after Messi's second, Robert Lewandowski became the sixth player to receive one for his goalscoring exploits against Real Madrid as Borussia Dortmund shocked Los Blancos 4-1 in the Champions League, with the Polish striker scoring all four for his club.

Another year passed before Carlos Eduardo became the next player to earn the honours. He scored five times in Nice's 7-2 thumping of Guingamp in Ligue 1, thoroughly deserving his perfect rating. Remaining in France, Neymar was the next player to earn a 10 for his four goals and two assists in PSG's 8-0 annihilation of Dijon in 2018.

Next up, one year later, Dusan Tadic received the honour for an incredible performance as Ajax shocked Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. The forward scored a goal and registered two assists as his team beat the Spanish giants 4-1 and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Later in the tournament, the tables would turn and Lucas Moura would be the next to earn a 10/10 rating - this time against Ajax as the Tottenham man came off the bench to inspire a legendary comeback. His second-half hat-trick fired Spurs beyond their opponents in dramatic fashion and into the Champions League final.

L'Equipe's 10/10 Ratings: 11-15

Serge Gnabry, Kylian Mbappe, Alban Lafont, Erling Haaland & Ademola Lookman

Months after Moura, Serge Gnabry picked up a 10 rating for his performance against Spurs. The former Arsenal man rose to the occasion when he faced off against his former north London rivals, scoring four times as his new side destroyed Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League group stages. A couple of years later, Kylian Mbappe entered the list with his four goals during France's 8-0 drubbing of Kazakhstan, doing enough to earn him a flawless score.

For the first time in 15 years, the next player to receive a 10/10 rating was a goalkeeper as Alban Lafont picked up the honours during Nantes' 3-1 victory over PSG. The Ligue 1 powerhouses had 72% possession and nine shots on target, but the young goalkeeper was on hand to deny them time and time again as his side recorded an incredible result.

The next player to receive the rating was the second footballer to earn it twice as Erling Haaland went back-to-back between 2022 and 2023. His first season at Manchester City was as dominant as it gets and that's shown through his two perfect scores coming from the same campaign. First, the Norwegian picked the perfect time to pick up the rating for the first time, doing so in the Manchester derby against City's local rivals, Manchester United in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side put six past their opponents on the day, with Haaland scoring three for them. Later that season, he scored five against RB Leipzig in the Champions League to receive a 10/10 rating for the second time in a matter of months. Considering he scored five against Luton Town in the FA Cup one year later, you could argue that he deserved another too. The final player to receive a 10/10 rating at the time of writing is Ademola Lookman.

The Nigeria international - who represented England at youth level - did it when it mattered most too, scoring an incredible hat-trick for Atalanta as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final to not only lift their first-ever European trophy but also end the German club's legendary 51-game unbeaten streak. What a time to pull a 10/10 performance out of the bag.