Jose Mourinho has never been one to bite his tongue when he feels a player is in need of criticism and it's fair to say some players take his words on board better than others.

The Portuguese boss is known to use the public forum in order to motivate his players and lot of the time this comes in the form of deflecting any blame from their shoulders onto his own.

However, there are also occasions where he has felt it appropriate to blast one of his own players in front of the entire world in order to get them focused and motivated to prove him wrong.

Both strategies have their pros and cons, but each has to be implemented for the right player based on their personality and how they will react..

This is why Mourinho is seen as one of the most calculated and effective man managers on the planet, with his reading of a player's temperament and attitude being second to none.

In light of this, we're taking a look at 15 players that the legendary manager has criticised over the course of his career and where there are now.

Ricardo Carvalho

The Portuguese pair appeared to have a fragile relationship while they were both at Chelsea with Mourinho questioning the defender's ability to take information on board and understand it effectively. Carvalho was not happy with the comments or his lack of game time at the beginning of the 2005/06 season before he did play his way back into his boss' plans.

Carvalho is now retired, having called time on a successful career in 2017 after winning numerous league titles in Portugal, England and Spain, as well as a Champions League trophy with Porto.

Juan Mata

It came as a shock to many that the brilliant Spaniard lost his place in the Chelsea team, and was ultimately allowed to leave for Manchester United. This is because he had won the club's Player of the Year award in successive seasons, but Mourinho's appointment seemed to be the beginning of the end for Mata. It was made very clear the Brazilian midfielder - Oscar - was the favoured player in Mata's position as Mourinho challenged the latter to adapt to his style of play.

While he has not officially decided to hang up his boots as Carvalho has done, Mata doesn't have many years left in the game at all after having his contract at Galatasaray terminated by mutual consent after the Turkish side won the league title.

Pepe

Maybe Mourinho has an issue with Portuguese centre-backs, as the ex-Real Madrid man represents the second player fitting this description on this list already. The issue between the pair was sparked when the veteran defender did not appreciate the way his manager treated Iker Casillas. However, the experienced boss believed the real problem was the emergence of Raphael Varane to take Pepe's place.

Now 40 years old, he is still playing at a very high level as the captain of Porto back in his homeland, where he has amassed a huge number of trophies. There are no indications he will be looking to end his playing career any time soon either.

Sergio Ramos

The third defender managed by 'The Special One' at the Bernabeu, Ramos has had public spats with Mourinho on a number of occasions. There must have been something about the Spanish defender that made Mourinho believe public criticism would light a fire under him. A lot of the incidents in question are mistakes made during individual games that were highlighted by the manager in interviews.

The 37-year-old has been a serial winner throughout his career with domestic league titles, major international trophies and European titles all being present in his long list of honours. His two-year spell at PSG recently came to an end after winning Ligue 1 on two occasions, and he remains without a club at the moment.

Iker Casillas

The handling of the Real Madrid legend's situation, while Mourinho was at the club, has been a large source of criticism for the former boss at the Bernabeu. Initially dropping his number one in an attempt to prove a point and get elevated performances from him, the relationship never recovered, with each party taking shots at the other via the media in the years after the fact.

He is back with his boyhood club as the CEO of the Real Madrid Foundation after being forced to retire for medical reasons in 2020. Casillas had previously suffered a shock heart attack during training in May 2019.

Eden Hazard

It is no secret that the Belgian winger had a troubled time in Madrid after sealing a move from Chelsea in 2019. His former manager at Stamford Bridge hit out at his poor approach to training while questioning his professionalism. The star suffered from many injuries and fitness issues during an underwhelming time in Spain.

He has now departed the club with speculation that he may even be done with the sport altogether after a demoralising couple of years. It is an astonishing fall from grace for a player who was once regarded as one of the most exciting and talented players in the world.

David Luiz

The aftermath of Luiz moving to PSG in 2014 saw the Brazilian claim his former manager would not miss him, meaning he must have had some indication this was the case. Maybe even the decision to sanction his sale was enough for this to be known.

He did later return to the English club a few years later, and even went on to play for London rivals, Arsenal, before leaving the Premier League for good. Luiz has spent two years back in Brazil with Flamengo and will continue to do so for the new season.

Samuel Eto'o

The Cameroon international did not take kindly to the comments of Mourinho in which his manager at both Chelsea and Inter Milan suggested he was too old for the game at that stage of his career. Everyone will remember Eto'o celebrating a goal with the 'Old Man' celebration in response.

Former Barcelona striker, Eto'o, is currently the President of the Cameroon Football Federation after his appointment in 2021, after realising he was finally too old for football in 2019.

Danny Rose

Fans will be familiar with the interaction between Mourinho and Rose during the Amazon documentary based around Tottenham. The discussion was surrounding the minutes the left-back had been playing with Rose feeling hard done by. His boss was quick to point out that he did not feel the defender deserved to be playing regularly due to poor form. This was effectively the end of Rose's time at Spurs.

The former England international was last seen playing for Watford in the 2021/22 season as the club were relegated to the Championship and his contract was terminated in the aftermath. It is yet to be seen whether that is the last Rose on a football pitch.

Amazingly, the great manager really dropped the ball on this one as he questioned whether now five-time Premier League champion - Kevin de Bruyne - was not mentally equipped to be part of a title-winning squad. It looks ridiculous now due to the fact that the Belgian has gone on to become one of the best players the division has ever seen.

He even completed a historic treble with Manchester City in 2022/23, and is now embarking on a title defence. It is safe to say he has had the last laugh on this one, which is rarely the case when Mourinho is involved.

Luke Shaw

There appears to have been a personal issue between the pair while they were both at Manchester United as there was constant criticism of the player in the press by his manager. Errors in games and attitude were the main things questioned by Mourinho. This criticism extended beyond the Portuguese manager's spell at Old Trafford also.

Shaw is still playing for the club and has just finished possibly his best campaign for the Red Devils on an individual level. He is the first-choice left-back under Erik ten Hag and has even impressed in a centre-back role at times.

Alexis Sanchez

Rather than a public shaming of the winger, it was actually a dressing down in front of teammates that caused friction between the pair. Sanchez's time at United was a far cry from the form he showcased at Arsenal and his boss did not take kindly to what he saw as a lack of effort.

Sanchez is a free agent currently after leaving French outfit, Marseille, in the summer of 2023. His career has never reached the lofty heights that he set for himself while at the Emirates under Arsene Wenger.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

It is becoming a common theme that Mourinho is not shy about calling his players out when they are out of form and it was no different in the case of Mkhitaryan. Slamming his poor performances and keeping him out of the squad was enough to fracture the relationship between the pair.

The Armenian has recently featured in a Champions League final with Inter Milan, and while they, unfortunately, lost the game 1-0, it proves to Mourinho that his former player can't be all bad as part of a team making it that far in Europe.

Anthony Martial

Is it fair to say Mourinho may not have been particularly happy with his group of players at Man United? It certainly appears to be the case as Martial did not appreciate comments made about his apparent 'lack of character' in the media as he would have preferred a private conversation about the matter.

Injury issues have plagued the once-promising Frenchman while at Old Trafford, and he is currently spending the majority of his time in the treatment room with constant fitness issues.

There was a huge bust-up between Pogba and Mourinho shortly before the latter exited the club in 2018. He had claimed the French midfielder was a bad influence in the dressing room, while Pogba was not a fan of the tactics being used by the manager.

He has since ended his second spell at United to begin a new journey in his second stint at Juventus.