Highlights For all the money spent in the summer and in January, not all Premier League signings go to plan once the season comes to an end.

Marquee signings such as Mason Mount, Sandro Tonali and Ansu Fati have all underwhelmed since the signing for their respective clubs.

The 15 worst signings from the 23/24 Premier League campaign have been ranked based on transfer fee, holistic impact and many other factors.

Manchester City are the 2023/24 Premier League champions. Arsenal came so close. Liverpool and surprise package Aston Villa secured Champions League football, while Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley have all been relegated after one season back in the Premier League. It's been a whirlwind of a season with some of the division's shiniest stars stealing the headlines on a weekly basis.

Whether it's been Pep Guardiola's star boy and Player of the Season recipient Phil Foden for his exceptional goal return and overall brilliance or Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard for his unrelenting creative presence, many people look to gloss over the not-so-exciting parts of the season: the worst signings.

There have been a host of players, from Chelsea all the way down to Nottingham Forest, who have not lived up to expectations since arriving either in the summer of 2023 or in January during the mid-season trading period. Taking the following ranking factors into consideration, here are the top 15 worst signings of the 2023/24 English top flight campaign - ranked from 1st to 15th.

Ranking factors

Overall importance to their side’s league position

Goals and assists tally

Transfer fee

The holistic impact of their arrival

Whether they’ve garnered further interest from other clubs

Memorable mistakes/poor performances

Their relationship with the fans

1 Sandro Tonali

AC Milan to Newcastle United

All while becoming Newcastle United’s most-expensive signing in their fabled history, Sandro Tonali’s addition gave Eddie Howe and Co a glimmer of hope as they entered a new era of Champions League football. As one of AC Milan’s leading playmakers, their hefty outlay of £60 million didn’t seem to be above board.

Lodi-born Tonali may have scored on his debut against Aston Villa, but it’s been less fruitful since, with him being hit with a 10-month suspension in October. The midfielder, one of the best players who will miss Euro 2024, enjoyed 692 minutes of action before his ban. By no means is the Italian a bad footballer – but his lack of game time has potentially cost them a spot in the Champions League next season.

2 Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City to West Ham (on loan)

An opportunity arose for Kalvin Phillips to get some much-needed game time under his belt in the 2023/24 mid-season window. With dislodging the likes of Rodri and Mateo Kovacic becoming too onerous of a task, the Englishman opted for West Ham United on a six-month stint. His east London tenure has not been as fruitful as many would’ve hoped, though.

The Scotsman has restricted the one-time Champions League winner to a mere 319 minutes since his January arrival.

3 Ansu Fati

Barcelona to Brighton & Hove Albion

Once courted to become the next ‘Lionel Messi’, particularly when he took over his No.10 shirt at Barcelona, Ansu Fati fell sharply down the pecking order in Spain after succumbing to a string of injuries – combined with the emergence of Lamina Yamal – often kept him out of contention.

The Spaniard, 21, scored twice in his first five outings for Brighton & Hove Albion, but injury woes persisted with the hustle and bustle of England’s top division seemingly too robust for one of the best young talents in world football. Since his early duo of goals against Aston Villa and Manchester City, he’s failed to get on the scoresheet again in what can be considered to be a failed loan spell.

4 Romeo Lavia

Southampton to Chelsea

After playing a starring role for Southampton last season, Chelsea and Liverpool were in a tug-of-war battle for Belgian ace Romeo Lavia once July hit – and the Blues were the winners of the race. Lavia has, however, since played just 32 minutes of action against Crystal Palace in December – sandwiched between extended periods of unavailability.

Admittedly, the Manchester City youth prospect will likely go on to achieve big things, given he’s in the infancy of his career, but many of the club’s fanbase were expecting him to aid their charge for top four credentials this term. Still just 20 years of age, the one-cap Belgium international has plenty of time to recover.

5 Mason Mount

Chelsea to Manchester United

Having spent £60 million on his services in the summer, those associated with the Old Trafford outfit had high expectations of the Cobham graduate. For the west Londoners, his best body of work came from him being stationed in the behind-the-striker role, but his current employers already have Bruno Fernandes to perform that role.

Instead, when fit, Mason Mount has been used as a make-shift central midfielder. As alluded to, his injury-struck campaign has limited the impact he's had on proceedings at Old Trafford, with him managing to weigh in with just one goal in 14 league outings. The former Chelsea man will be keen to hit the ground running in 2024/25 – as will his side's manager.

6 Beto

Udinese to Everton

Everton failed to score in their first three Premier League outings. As a result, Sean Dyche and his recruitment team dove back into the market to ensnare Beto from Udinese after his 10-goal showing for the Italian side in 2022/23. That said, he’s scored just three goals in 30 Premier League outings, while he’s statistically also been one of the worst finishers in the division.

Adjusting to life in England has been somewhat troubling for the Portuguese striker, despite his sizeable frame, and that may come down to his toothlessness in front of goal. Unfortunately for the Goodison Park faithful, he has been far from the answer. Fortunately, Dominic Calvert-Lewin began to find form in the dying embers of the campaign.

7 Matheus Nunes

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City

Plenty of fans were excited about the signing of Matheus Nunes, largely thanks to Guardiola calling him “one of the world’s best players”. Arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £53 million, the Portuguese midfielder has started only seven Premier League games since his career-defining switch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: From Matheus Nunes’ seven starts, five of them have come against sides in the bottom six of the Premier League.

Perhaps not boasting the same level of technicality, a much-needed trait to play for the perennial champions, seen from some of his teammates, 25-year-old Nunes has spent the majority of his season in east Manchester being an eternal substitute. And heading into next season, he’ll need to impress to ensure that is not the case again.

8 Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina to Manchester United

Looking to alleviate their problems in midfield, Manchester United opted to save money by signing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat on a temporary basis. In terms of the Moroccan international, who shone for his nation at the 2022 World Cup, his sporadic game time hasn’t given him enough time.

When he has featured for Ten Hag, however, he simply doesn’t look cut out for the trials and tribulations of the Premier League and is 'out of his depth'. Too slow and lethargic, it’s no surprise that Manchester United will not be signing him permanently in the summer. Having to play in a litany of different positions hasn’t helped the 27-year-old’s case, admittedly, but he’s been a liability.

9 Armando Broja

Fulham to Chelsea (on loan)

At the start of the season, Armando Broja remained at Stamford Bridge as the club’s only standout option to lead the line but netted just once in 13 Premier League appearances, all while dealing with his own personal injury matters. By the time January strolled around, both. Fulham and Wolves were in the mix for his signature – and the former were victorious.

The Albanian striker has played a paltry 80 minutes for the Cottages since his winter move with him playing second – and even third – fiddle to Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz. Still contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2028, Mauricio Pochettino and his entourage will certainly be looking for suitors in the summer.

10 James Trafford

Manchester City to Burnley

James Trafford's performances between the posts during the 2023 Under-21 European Championships didn’t go unnoticed by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. A string of outstanding stops saw him move to Turf Moor – in a deal worth £19 million – with a chance at becoming Manchester City’s number one not on the horizon.

Widely regarded as one of the most disappointing players of the 2023/24 season, Premier League life hasn't been kind to the 21-year-old, and he was dropped by Kompany in March in favour of Arijanet Muric – and, well, Trafford hasn’t played since. The Clarets won just three times in his 28 league appearances this season, while the Greysouthen-born ace kept just two clean sheets and conceded 62 goals.

11 Giovanni Reyna

Borussia Dortmund to Nottingham Forest (on loan)

In dire need of some minutes, Borussia Dortmund fringe player Giovanni Reyna opted for a summer switch to Nottingham Forest, though it hasn’t gone swimmingly for the United States international. Falling out of favour under Edin Terzic was bad enough, but the fact that he’s featured some scarcely for the struggling Tricky Trees is another damning indication.

Across his five months in Nottingham, Reyna has played just 230 minutes, registering the solitary assist in that time frame. In what can be filed away as a ‘transfer to forget, it’s not unfair to outright suggest that Nuno Espirito Santo will not be rushing to sign him on a permanent deal.

12 Rob Holding

Arsenal to Crystal Palace

An experienced head with 162 Arsenal appearances on his CV, the fact that Crystal Palace acquired Rob Holding’s signature for just £2 million was deemed somewhat of a bargain for the south Londoners. Stalybridge-born Holding, however, has struggled to dislodge the likes of Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards from their place in the team.

Even with Marc Guehi unavailable for a large chunk of the season, the 28-year-old has been reduced to just 90 minutes of action in the League Cup: a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in which saw him pick up a yellow card. With Palace flourishing towards the end of the season, under Oliver Glasner, the writing could be on the wall for the Englishman.

13 Ryan Gravenberch

Ajax to Liverpool

Undoubtedly snared with his future contributions firmly in mind, Ryan Gravenberch has endured a tumultuous season at Anfield – one that marks Jurgen Klopp’s last one as boss of the club. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham was their main midfield target, but they settled for the young Dutchman in a time of dire need.

Related Every Premier League Club’s Worst Signing of the Season From Mason Mount at Manchester United to Romeo Lavia at Chelsea, every Premier League team has had at least one signing to have struggled this season.

The Amsterdam-born star has 26 Premier League appearances to his name, though only one of those resulted in a full 90-minute cameo: April’s away meeting with West Ham. Still just 21 years of age, the former Ajax has years aplenty left in the tank and, under new management next season, will begin to come into his own no doubt.

14 Nicolo Zaniolo

Galatasaray to Aston Villa (on loan)

Before arriving at Villa Park, Nicolo Zaniolo's career path was slightly odd. Emerging as one of the best young midfielders in Europe while at AC Milan and Fiorentina, his move to Galatasaray was puzzling - but it wasn't long before he was earning his corn in the Premier League with Unai Emery's well-drilled Aston Villa side.

And while the Midlands-based outfit have been waxed lyrical about all season - it's hardly any of Zaniolo's doing. The 11-cap Italy international has a mere two goals to boot in his 25 league outings since joining on a loan deal in the summer of 2023. As a result of his substandard return, Zaniolo is set to return to Turkey after failing to meet the standards expected of the now-Champions League side with Emery looking to sign Nico Williams as a replacement.

15 Ibrahim Sangare

PSV Eindhoven to Nottingham Forest

From a Nottingham Forest fanbase point of view, there are obvious divisions. Some are under the assumption that Ibrahim Sangare, amid a season of struggles, has shown glimpses of his capabilities since his fanfare-driven arrival. Others, however, believe a Europa League-proven player should bring some level of consistency along with him.

Capped 36 times by the Ivory Coast, there’s no doubting the talent and expertise of Sangare, but his lack of minutes since returning from AFCON 2024 is certainly a cause for concern. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder may have played just 33% of his possible league minutes this term – but he’ll be looking to change that during Nuno Espirito Santos' first full campaign at the helm.