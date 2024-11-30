After a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign for Manchester United, it has become evident that a squad revamp is necessary for the club to progress, and newly-appointed Ruben Amorim has been assigned the strenuous task of leading this rebuild. Two fixtures in, the Portuguese tactician will likely have formed a clearer idea of the squad at his disposal, including where the quality lies, and which names must be cut out. Of the latter, Christian Eriksen is a name who is imaginably far from the new boss' long-term plans.

Since joining the club in 2022, Eriksen has amassed over 85 appearances in Manchester United colors. However, at 32, his influence on the pitch has waned, as highlighted in recent matches. With a contract expiring in under a year, it was previously revealed by Fabrizio Romano that the player is not expected to renew. Nonetheless, it is vital the club try to cash in during the January window to rid of his hefty £150,000 per week in wages off the books and simultaneously clear room for a new signing better suited to Amorim's desired style of play.

United Must Sell Eriksen in January

The 32-year-old is evidently not suited to Amorim's tactical philosophies

In Amorim's debut Premier League game against Ipswich Town, Eriksen featured in the starting eleven and played 68 minutes, but saw heavy backlash from critics for a sub-par performance. League legend, Alan Shearer, went as far as to claim it would be "impossible" for the midfielder to press with the required intensity in the new tactical system at the club. In the following game against Bodo/Glimt, Eriksen was left as an unused substitute, with Amorim opting for Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes in midfield instead.

Christian Eriksen's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 9 Minutes played 507 Goal contributions 0 Pass completion 82.6% Tackles per 90 1.61

There is a recurring emphasis on intensity and effort in the press which has constantly been reiterated by sources close to the club, and with that in mind, it is unlikely Eriksen has a role to play given his deteriorating athleticism. As such, United could take the January transfer window as an opportunity to secure a midfield replacement, and the club has been linked with a plethora of names already.

Reports earlier last week from Italy suggested that the club were willing to discuss including Joshua Zirkzee in a swap deal for Juventus midfielder, Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian excelled in England last term with Aston Villa, registering nine goals and five assists in the league, but he has struggled to hit the ground running in Turin. A return to the Premier League could help revitalize his career, and he could consequently play a key role in Amorim's set-up.

Other notable midfielders linked with a switch to Old Trafford include the likes of Leon Goretzka and Mortem Hjumland, but it is likely the club are required to make a sale in this department before pursuing an incoming.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 30/11/2024